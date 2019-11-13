ORLANDO -- Trey Burke is available to play for the 76ers on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.
The reserve point guard was listed as questionable earlier in the day. He missed Tuesday night’s 98-97 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with left-calf tightness.
Burke averaged 8.5 points, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal, 0.5 turnover, and 18.4 minutes in two games. After not playing in the team’s first seven games, coach Brett Brown inserted the seven-year veteran in the rotation because Ben Simmons was sidelined with a right-shoulder injury.
The Ohio native, who turned 27 on Tuesday, had 5 points and 3 assists against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Then, he finished with 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting to go with 4 assists and 2 steals on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.