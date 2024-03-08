Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey remains out with concussion, will not play vs. Pelicans

Tyrese Maxey has officially been ruled out for Friday’s 76ers matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the third consecutive game the All-Star point guard will miss with a concussion.

Maxey took a blow to the back of the head during Sunday’s victory at the Dallas Mavericks.

He was evaluated by attending physicians during that game, and was cleared to return to the court in the fourth quarter to help close out the Sixers’ victory. But Maxey later began experiencing concussion-like symptoms, the team said, and he returned to Philly ahead of Tuesday’s game at the Brooklyn Nets for further evaluation and has been out since then.

» READ MORE: With Tyrese Maxey’s concussion, the Sixers are creeping closer to the point of no return

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, who missed Wednesday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies to rest on the second night of a back-to-back, is not listed on the injury report. His return would provide a boost to a backcourt group that was shorthanded in the loss to the Grizzlies, with newcomers Cameron Payne and Jeff Dowtin Jr. as the primary ballhandlers. De’Anthony Melton remains out with a spine issue that was aggravated during last week’s loss at the Boston Celtics.

Maxey is averaging a career-high 26 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while becoming a first-time All-Star this season. He has been the Sixers’ top offensive option during reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid’s extended absence following knee surgery, and has perhaps most been missed when the Sixers have blown fourth-quarter leads to lose their past two games to the Nets and Grizzlies.

The Sixers (35-27) enter Friday’s game with a 3-5 record since the All-Star break. They are in seventh place in a tightly packed Eastern Conference, but have the same record as the sixth-place Miami Heat and are a 1 1/2 games behind the fourth-place Orlando Magic.