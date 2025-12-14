Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey will sit out game in Atlanta with an illness

ATLANTA — Tyrese Maxey will miss his second consecutive game with an illness when the 76ers face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night at State Farm Arena.

The standout point guard had been listed as doubtful on Saturday’s injury report. Center Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) remains listed as questionable.

Advertisement

The Sixers (14-10) will be at a disadvantage against the Hawks (14-12). The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Maxey is the league’s third-leading scorer at 31.5 points per game. He’s also fourth in three-pointers made (84) and ninth in assists per game (7.2).

Maxey finished with a career-high 54 points along with nine assists, five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in the Sixers’ 123-114 overtime road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 20.

Those 54 points tied Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for ninth in a regular-season game in team history. Iverson did it twice, on Dec. 18, 2004, and Jan. 6, 2001.

Maxey joined Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain (March 18, 1968) as the only two players in franchise history to produce at least 50 points and nine assists in a game.

The Sixers will also be without Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee ligament sprain) and Trendon Watford (left thigh strain). The Hawks are without Trae Young (right knee ligament sprain), Jacob Toppin (right shoulder surgery), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), and N’Faly Dante (concussion protocol). Nickell Alexander-Walker (right lateral ankle sprain) is questionable.