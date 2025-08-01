Tyrese Maxey intends to do ‘whatever it takes’ to help Philly on and off the court

Tyrese Maxey was still a teenager when the 76ers selected him in the 2020 draft, having just completed his lone season at Kentucky. Five years later, with a maximum contract and All-Star nod under his belt, Maxey feels indebted to Philadelphia and its fans. And he wants to give back.

“This community has done a lot for me; these fans have done a lot for me,” Maxey said. “These people have done a lot for me. I’ve grown up here. I know I got here when I was 19 years old. This is about to be Year 6 for me. I want to be able to show not just the world, but my teammates, the right way.”

Maxey made strides toward that goal Thursday night, when he opened his second annual Friends & Family Weekend with the Tyrese Maxey Foundation Night of Giving dinner. The weekend continued Friday with a celebrity golf tournament at The Union League Golf Club at Torresdale. On Saturday, Maxey is holding his free 1% skills camp for children ages 7-12.

Saturday’s basketball camp isn’t the only one Maxey is running this summer. The 24-year-old guard also is hosting his 1% skills camp in his hometown of Garland, Texas, near Dallas. Through both events, hundreds of kids will receive the opportunity to improve their basketball skills under Maxey.

“To be able to [host camps], it holds a special place in my heart,” said Maxey. “Yes, I’ll be there in both places; it has to be done [in Garland] because that’s where I’m from.”

Among other causes, donations and funds raised through events like Thursday’s dinner and Friday’s golf tournament go toward scholarships Maxey funds for high school juniors and seniors. While Maxey enjoys hosting basketball camps, the scholarships, in his view, are the most rewarding part of his charitable work.

“Giving out scholarships was really cool to me,” Maxey said. “I mean, honestly, a lot of people play the game of basketball, and sports, to get scholarships to help go to college. So being able to do that, give out some scholarship money to help people go to college — that’s something that really touched me."

Before Thursday’s dinner, Maxey touched on his time with the Sixers. He reflected on his experiences so far as well as what lies ahead this season.

Maxey missed the last 22 games of the 2024-25 season with a sprained finger on his right hand. The Sixers went just 3-19 in the guard’s absence, though they struggled through most of the season.

“It definitely wasn’t great,” Maxey said about his injury. “I’m someone who loves playing basketball, loves being on court, loves competing with my guys.”

But Maxey said he took a few positives from the tough situation.

“It taught me a lot,” Maxey said. “It taught me patience, and it also taught me that I don’t want to be in that situation again, and I’ll do whatever it takes in my power to make sure that we’re not.”

While Maxey appears healthy, co-stars Paul George and Joel Embiid are still recovering from knee injuries. Last season, George played in 41 of 82 games. Embiid played in just 19.

“Of course, we need them there,” Maxey said. “We want them to be there, and they’ll be healthy, and they’ll be ready to play.”

Whether Embiid and George are playing or not, Maxey said his approach to leadership will remain the same.

“This is the role that I have kind of laid for myself in this organization, being that leader,” Maxey said, “so even if they’re healthy, they’re not healthy, I have to still be that same guy.”

Maxey’s development as a vocal leader was evident last season. During a players-only meeting in November Maxey reportedly challenged Embiid to show up on time to team meetings and activities.

“I’m at a point in my career now where going into Year 6, that I’m comfortable in who I am,” he said. “I’m comfortable in what I bring to the table, and I’m extremely comfortable in speaking up and saying what I like and what I want, and I want to win.”