How the Sixers landed Tyrese Maxey, from Sam Hinkie’s Process trades to the NBA bubble to some draft-night luck

The life of an NBA draft pick can be a long and winding road — long before a team ever considers which player they might take with that selection. Picks are traded years in advance, and by the time draft night actually comes around, many have changed hands two or even three times.

One of those long and winding roads led the Sixers to young superstar Tyrese Maxey, who will make his first NBA All-Star Game start and second appearance on Sunday. Maxey is having a career-best season, leading the Sixers firmly back into the playoff race as he’s become the team’s No. 1 scoring option.

Advertisement

But the journey to acquire Maxey started long before Adam Silver called his name on that stage in 2020, five months after the draft was originally supposed to take place — and more than six years after the wheels were initially set in motion by the Spencer Hawes trade.

Here’s everything that happened in order for the Sixers to ultimately draft Maxey ...

Feb. 20, 2014: The Sixers were in the early stages of The Process, selling off players to stockpile as many draft picks as possible. In one of those moves, then general manager Sam Hinkie acquired Earl Clark, Henry Sims, and two second-round picks (Cleveland’s and Memphis’) from the Cavaliers for Hawes.

June 26, 2014: The Sixers used one of those picks to draft Jerami Grant with the No. 39 overall pick (initially Cleveland’s pick). Grant was a role player for the Sixers for a little over two seasons, averaging 8.2 points in 24.2 minutes, but went on to have a long NBA career — he’s still playing — and turned into a starter that has eclipsed the 20-point per game mark three times.

Nov. 1, 2016: Two games into the 2016-17 season, the Sixers traded Grant to acquire veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova and Oklahoma City’s 2020 first-round pick. The pick was top-20 protected, meaning it would only convey if the Thunder finished with the 21st draft pick or lower.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey is the hero Philadelphia needs | Marcus Hayes

June 22, 2017: The Sixers traded that 2020 pick and Brooklyn’s 2020 second-round pick to Orlando for the draft rights to Latvian center Anžejs Pasečņiks. Pasečņiks, now 30, played just 28 games in the NBA with Washington.

Feb. 7, 2019: The Sixers reacquired the 2020 first-round pick from Orlando — along with Jonathon Simmons and the rights to Cleveland’s second-rounder — for Markelle Fultz. The Sixers had traded up to first overall in 2017 to draft Fultz, who struggled with injuries and played just 33 games across two seasons for the team.

March 2020: COVID-19 canceled the NCAA Tournament. Maxey was playing for John Calipari at Kentucky, who won the regular season SEC championship and was poised to earn a top-2 seed in the NCAA tournament. That meant Maxey, who averaged 14 points in the regular season, wouldn’t get a chance to showcase his skills on college basketball’s biggest stage. The shutdown also impacted Maxey’s opportunity to meet in person with NBA teams during the pre-draft process.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey leveled up to become an All-Star starter. Play along here to predict what the Sixers guard does next.

Aug. 12, 2020: Former Sixer Mike Muscala hit a pair of late three-pointers to lift the Thunder over the Heat in Oklahoma City’s penultimate game in the NBA’s “COVID bubble.” The win pushed the Thunder ahead of the Heat in the standings and out of the top 20 in the draft order, ensuring the Sixers would secure the first-round pick that originally belonged to OKC.

Nov. 18, 2020: Maxey falls to the Sixers with the 21st pick after 19 other teams — including the Timberwolves twice — passed on the Kentucky guard.