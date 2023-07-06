Former Villanova stars Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges will play for U.S. in FIBA World Cup

The team that USA Basketball takes to the FIBA Men’s World Cup in the Philippines next month will have a distinct Villanova flavor.

Former Wildcats stars Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges will be part of the U.S. squad that will play at the tournament in Manila, which is scheduled for Aug. 25-Sept. 10. Brunson and Hart are stars with the New York Knicks, while Bridges plays crosstown for the Brooklyn Nets.

The other members of the national team include Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Cameron Johnson (Nets), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks), and Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers).

“On behalf of USA Basketball, I’m thrilled to introduce the 2023 USA men’s national team, which features some of basketball’s brightest talent,” said Grant Hill, the team’s managing director. “... I am confident that working together, and under the leadership of our outstanding coaching staff, this team will proudly represent the United States this summer in Manila.”

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will serve as head coach of the national team, assisted by Mark Few (Gonzaga), Tyronn Lue (L.A. Clippers) and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat).

The U.S. will open the tournament against New Zealand on Aug. 26. Training camp is scheduled for Aug. 3-6 in Las Vegas. The Americans have won the World Cup five times.