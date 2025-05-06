Here’s what Philly fans think of the Wells Fargo Center’s new name, from a necessary change to potential for confusion.

When the Sixers and Flyers return to play in the fall, they won’t be playing at the Wells Fargo Center. After 15 years, the arena will have a new name — the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Xfinity Mobile Arena, which will officially take over as the name on Sept. 1, will be the fifth name the arena has had over the 29 years it has been in use, and likely the last, given the Flyers and Sixers’ shared plan to construct a new arena in South Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Comcast, the current owner of the arena and the Flyers, ultimately kept the naming rights for itself, but many were hoping for a more creative moniker …

Just discussed this in the group chat containing every single Philadelphia sports fan and we’re calling it the Xbox, thank you



[image or embed] — Dan McQuade (@dhm.bsky.social) May 6, 2025 at 12:28 PM

» READ MORE: Don't like the new name? Use our name generator to create your own.

Although the Wells Fargo Center was the arena’s longest-held name, it still didn’t touch some of the old names, like the First Union Center, and its nickname …

Not to mention, the Wells Fargo Center era wasn’t exactly the most successful for either the Sixers or Flyers, with neither advancing to a conference championship game during the entire Wells Fargo Center run.

Why is the new arena the Xfinity Mobile Arena, instead of just the Xfinity Arena? Does it move around like a mobile home?

With Xfinity Live! still in the mix, there’s definitely a high risk of people getting confused.

But overall, the teams inside the arena need a vibe shift. Maybe this is it.