On what would have been Wilt Chamberlain’s 89th birthday, we look back on his Philly connections

Wilt Chamberlain was born on this day 89 years ago: Aug. 21, 1936. He would become an outsized athlete and personality over the course of his career, winning titles with the 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers before his death in 1999 at 63 years old.

But everything started for Chamberlain in Philadelphia. To honor his birthday, we take a look at five of his most Philly moments.

He competed in the Penn Relays

While Chamberlain had a prolific basketball career, he was just as accomplished in other sports, including track and field and volleyball. In his autobiography, Wilt: Just like any other 7-foot black millionaire who lives next door, Chamberlain shared that he was asked to run the anchor leg of a 300-yard shuttle in the 1946 Penn Relays. He was a fourth grader at Georgia Brooks Elementary School at the time.

He led Christian Street YMCA to a national title

Chamberlain led Philly’s Christian Street YMCA to a title in a national YMCA tournament in High Point, N.C. A sophomore at the time, Chamberlain was the youngest player on the team. He was later unveiled as part of the Christian Street YMCA’s wall of fame.

He dominated at Overbrook High School

Chamberlain was a Philly legend long before he played for the 76ers, or the University of Kansas, for that matter. Always tall for his age, Chamberlain won two city titles over three years for Overbrook High School, posting a 56-3 record and broke the Philadelphia high school scoring record with 2,252 points.

He won his first title in Philly

Chamberlain’s NBA career started in 1959-60 with the Philadelphia Warriors, who were moved to San Francisco. He later returned to Philly in a trade and played four seasons for the Sixers. He won his first title in 1966-67, defeating his former team in the process.

He still has family connections in Philly

Chamberlain still has family in the area, including some connected to basketball. Olin Chamberlain Sr. knew the NBA star simply as “Uncle Dippy.” His son, Olin Jr., played at St. Joseph’s Prep and is headed to Temple. Chamberlain Sr.’s aunt Selina Gross still lives in Philly as well.