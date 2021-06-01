WASHINGTON — The series heads back to Philly.

The Washington Wizards avoided elimination by defeating the 76ers, 122-114, Monday night in Game 4 of the opening-round playoff series. As a result, the Sixers are still one victory away from advancing.

They take a three-games-to-one lead in the best-of-seven series into Wednesday night’s Game 5 at the Wells Fargo Center.

But Wednesday’s game’s will definitely be one that folks remember.

Some of it had to do with Joel Embiid leaving the game with what the team labeled right knee soreness. Folks will also remember the fan running on the court in the third quarter, touching the rim, and getting tackled by police officer.

The fan was rushed off the court and through the tunnel near the Sixers’ bench. That’s where he was handcuffed by police officers. This marked just another weird act by an NBA fan during the playoffs.

Oh, and the Sixers nearly battled back from a 14-point, third-quarter deficit.

They were trailing 92-78 with 30.2 seconds remaining in the quarter. Then Tyrese Maxey closed the gap to one point (103-102) with a three-pointer with 6:15 left. Danny Green knotted the score at 106 on a tip-in at the 4:05 mark.

With the score knotted at 108, the Wizards went to hack-a-Ben. They intentionally sent Ben Simmons to the foul line.

Simmons split foul shots on the first three trips after being fouled. As a result, the Wizards clung to a 112-111 lead with 2:07 left.

Washington extended its lead to four points following a foul shot by Daniel Gafford and a dunk by Rui Hachimura.

Then Simmons split another pair of foul shots to make it a 115-112 game. Hachimura buried a corner three-pointer to make it 118-112 with 45.8 seconds left. Then Russell Westbrook hit a pair of free throws to put the Wizards up eight with 27.3 left.

Simmons and Tobias Harris had solid games. But Harris was doomed by his shooting and Simmons by free throws.

Harris had 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. However, the Sixers power forward made just 8 of 24 shots. Meanwhile, Simmons finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. He made 4 of 5 shots and went 5-for-11 from the foul line. This came after he went 0-for-9 from the foul line in the first three games.

Meanwhile, Washington guard Bradley Beal finished with a game-high 27 points. Westbrook had 19 points and game highs of 21 rebounds and 14 assists. Hachimura added 20 points.

Embiid had eight points on 2-for-6 shooting to go with six rebounds in 11:24 before leaving the game.

He took a hard fall on his backside when Robin Lopez blocked his driving layup shot with 4:43 left in the first quarter. After getting up gingerly, Embiid sat on the bench during a timeout and returned to the game.

He stretched out his back before resuming play. However, he was subbed out of the game with 36.5 seconds remaining in the quarter. Embiid then went to the locker room. Moments later, the team trainer and team doctor went to the locker room to attend to Embiid.

Embiid spent the entire second quarter in the locker room where was being evaluated. The team announced at halftime that he wouldn’t return due to knee soreness.

This was the third straight game that Washington made an adjustment.

In Game 2, the Wizards were unsuccessful in their bid to deny Harris straight-line drives and double-team adjustments on Embiid. The Wizards then inserted Davis Bertans in the starting lineup in Game 3. That didn’t work.

Monday’s adjustment was starting Gafford at center alongside Bertans, Hachimura and standout guards Westbrook and Beal.

“I think he has his speed, his ability to catch lobs above the rim, and he’s a threat at the basket,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said before the game. “We are going to have to help him out no matter who we put on Embiid. The way he’s been playing, we’re going to have to help him. But we’ve done that already throughout the series.”

Doc Rivers wasn’t surprised that the Wizards opted to start the athletic and fearless Gafford. The Sixers, actually, talked about the possibility of Gafford’s being inserted into the Wizards starting lineup Monday morning.

“He has really created offensive rebounds, rebounding the ball well for them,” Rivers said. “But his speed down the floor that’s something we have absolutely talked about.”

But while speed had been a weapon, Gafford had a tough time staying in front of Embiid and out of foul trouble.

He picked up two quick fouls before being subbed out 3 minutes, 38 seconds into the contest. His second foul came while Embiid drove to the basket, sending the Sixers’ franchise player to the foul line. Embiid made both foul shots to give Philly a 12-4 lead.

But Alex Len didn’t fare much better. He was called for a foul on Embiid 19 seconds after entering the game. After the stoppage in play, Embiid drained a 15-foot jumper on Len to give the Sixers a 10-point cushion.

Two Philly possession later, Len picked up his second foul on Embiid and was subbed out of the game for Robin Lopez. Len was on the court for just 1:23. Embiid made both free throws to put the Sixers up 18-8.

But he left the game with late in the first quarter and things changed for the Sixers.