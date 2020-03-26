The WNBA draft will go on April 17 as originally scheduled, the league said in a press release. The draft will be modified to a virtual draft due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
No players or guests will be in attendance. League commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce each pick, and prospects will also be available to the media remotely. The draft will be held at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
“Safeguarding the health and well-being of our prospects, players, employees, and everyone connected to our game as well as the general public is paramount," Engelbert said in a release. "With that in mind, we will work diligently with our broadcast partner, ESPN, to create a memorable but virtual event that appropriately honors these accomplished athletes.”
The league also plans to honor Gianna and Kobe Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, who all passed away in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26. The three girls each played for Kobe’s Mamba Academy youth girls basketball team in Los Angeles.
The WNBA has not made any changes to the current regular-season schedule, but it will continue to consider other scenarios if the season can’t start on time. Training camp is scheduled to begin April 26, and the season is scheduled to tip off May 15.