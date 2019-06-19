NEW YORK — Zion Williamson, expected to be the first player selected Thursday in the NBA draft, not surprisingly drew the biggest crowd during media day for the projected top picks Wednesday at the Grand Hyatt.
Everybody seemed to be asking all the players about Williamson, yet when the 6-foot-7, 285-pound power forward was asked about former Duke teammate and projected top-10 pick Cam Reddish, he broke out in a big smile.
Reddish, who is from Norristown and starred at the Westtown School, averaged 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in his lone season at Duke. And he made a favorable first impression on his more celebrated teammate.
“I wish you were there before the season started,” said Williamson, who averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in his one season with the Blue Devils. “We had scrimmages and Cam would be out there dismantling.”
Williamson said he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
“I used to look at Cam in awe, like this dude can move,” Williamson said. "I came from a small high school, and Cam is hitting five threes in a row and then going dunking up the lane. I used to be in awe watching Cam at practice. Cam is special.”