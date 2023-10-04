Spain, Portugal, and Morocco to host 2030 men’s World Cup

While the World Cup is coming to the United States and Philadelphia in three years’ time, soccer fans now know where the 2030 edition of the tournament will be played.

Soccer’s governing body, FIFA, announced Wednesday that the 2030 World Cup will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with three other games being held in South America. The event will mark the first time a World Cup has been held on three continents.

Spain last hosted the world’s biggest sporting event in 1982, while Portugal and Morocco are first-time hosts. Morocco will also become the first North African nation to host World Cup games and only the second African one after South Africa (2010).

» READ MORE: Andre Blake blasts MLS for having too many games, and calls for players to push for change

But what about the games in South America? South America had previously submitted a rival bid to the Spain-Portugal-Morocco partnership, centered around celebrating the 100th anniversary of the tournament, which was first held in 1930 in Uruguay.

Wednesday, FIFA compromised with South America, awarding three games to CONMEBOL, South America’s confederation. Uruguay, Paraguay, and reigning World Cup winners Argentina will now all host one game at the 2030 tournament.

All three nations, in addition to Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, will qualify automatically, and the three South American countries will open up with home games before crossing the Atlantic for the remainder of the tournament. The first game of the tournament will be held at Uruguay’s Estadio Centenario, the same venue which hosted the 1930 final.