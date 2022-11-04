LOS ANGELES — When you put yourself out there on matters beyond sports like Union captain Alejandro Bedoya does, it can be hard to tell sometimes if people really care.

In Bedoya’s case specifically, his years of campaigning against gun violence have been not just by stick-to-sports anger, but by soccer-doesn’t-matter apathy.

So it was more than just a nice token of recognition when Major League Soccer announced Friday morning that Bedoya is the league’s Humanitarian of the Year. It was a sign that a league that he has put so much into over the years — as a player, a union stalwart, and a U.S. national team veteran — is on his side.

“Over the years as I’ve matured as a person and player on and off the field, I think it’s something where I’m not afraid to voice my opinion or say what I think, or just talk in support of things that are that I feel I have a moral obligation to speak about,” Bedoya told The Inquirer.

“Receiving this award, I think there’s numerous other players that are more deserving, perhaps, or that are doing incredible things in their own communities and cities and clubs,” he said. “So it’s a special feeling, I have to say. It’s a special feeling to know that you’ve got a lot of respect from a lot of these guys.”

Momentum on fighting back against gun violence ebbs and flows over time, sadly affected by how often there are mass shootings in the United States. But Bedoya’s passion for the subject hasn’t waned, from his national TV callout to Congress after scoring a goal in D.C. in 2019 to his leading the Union in a protest this past May after the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

Two months later, Bedoya and his wife were invited guests at a White House event commemorating a new federal gun control bill — the ultimate sign of recognition from President Biden, the nation’s most famous Union fan.

» READ MORE: Alejandro Bedoya leads Union protest against gun violence: ‘This ain’t American exceptionalism’

Bedoya also spoke out against racial discrimination by police in 2020, and against anti-immigrant remarks by Fox News host Tucker Carlson in 2017.

Union manager Jim Curtin has always backed his captain’s right to speak his mind, and he did so again for Bedoya’s award.

“People do listen when Ale Bedoya speaks,” he told The Inquirer. “They listen to pro athletes — whether that’s right or wrong, it’s not for me to decide, but I wish more people in positions of power listened more than the fans do, and made real changes.”

Speaking specifically about gun violence, Curtin said: “I don’t think anybody can be on board with the amount of people that are passing away senselessly to gun violence in this country. It’s absurd, and it’s every night in Philadelphia.”

He also made it clear that he’ll keep standing by his captain’s side.

“Obviously I’m on his side on all the things he cares about as well,” he said. “I know it’s easier said than done, and it’s not always so simple with the different things that are out there, but I wish more people had his same views and really pushed for change.”

There’s enough time between now and Saturday’s MLS Cup final (4 p.m., Fox29, Univision 65 and TUDN) to speculate about whether Bedoya will be healthy enough to play. He only made it to halftime of last Sunday’s Eastern Conference final as he battled a hip flexor strain.

Before working off to the side at Thursday morning’s practice, he told The Inquirer that he’s “doing all right,” and “working here to get back and see if I can give it a go,”

A few hours later, he said at a news conference that he’s “going to be doing everything I can to get on the field — still a work in progress, but I remain optimistic that I’ll be able to play a part in the game.”

But as Friday’s news showed, there’s also time to look beyond the field. In this case, it’s to look at something Bedoya cares about just as passionately as winning soccer games.

» READ MORE: Alejandro Bedoya was having a renaissance with the Union this year until his late-season injury