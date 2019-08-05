View this post on Instagram

STATEMENT MADE! ✊ A great team effort to get the win and 3 points. In regards to my statement during my goal celebration, it’s a shame it’s seen as a political one. For me, my comments were simply humane. Sharing a sentiment that I consider most Americans can agree on. As in, we need to act like the UNITED States of America and come together to work on solutions to put an end to the gross rate of gun violence in our great country. It should be a bipartisan effort to discuss all methods of making it harder to access certain types of weaponry while still allowing law abiding citizens the right to defend themselves. No civilian should need weapons of war or a magazine with 100 rounds. Leave those for a gun range facility. My call towards Congress is that we can’t just simply sit idly by and continue to watch and hear about these tragedies without even trying to continue to implement new laws while also helping those with mental illness. And before you tell me to “stick to sports,” I will let you know that I am a human being that also has emotions and is affected by things happening in our society before I am just an athlete! We are ONE country and I have faith we can limit these tragedies substantially from happening in the future. God bless. 🙏