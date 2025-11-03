Andre Blake stars again for the Union while keeping hurricane-hit Jamaica in mind

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Andre Blake’s mind wasn’t just on soccer last week, and it was easy to understand why.

In the days between the Union’s two-game playoff sweep of the Chicago Fire, Blake’s native Jamaica was hammered by Hurricane Melissa.

“While my family’s OK in May Pen, the western side of the country is pretty flat right now, and it’s devastating,” Blake said, referring to his hometown that sits in the center of the country. The capital city Kingston is to the east, and the popular tourist spot of Montego Bay is in the northwest — right on the nose of where the storm hit.

“I try to not look at it too much because it makes me really sad,” Blake said. “But it’s a tough country, and the good thing right now is a lot of people are chipping in to help.”

Along with the many fundraisers going on, the Union ran their own with Blake’s official backing at the team’s Game 2 watch parties across the region.

“I’m happy that the Union are really coming on board to support me, to really see how much we can help,” Blake said. “I know people back home are going to really appreciate this. It’s tough times right now. But I also have a job to do, and I have to find ways to kind of put things aside and be able to perform, and then kind of pick up where I left off.”

Those words were not said casually as he was speaking outside the locker room after Saturday’s triumph.

As with Game 1, Blake played a pivotal role, stuffing Brian Gutiérrez’s 32nd-minute penalty kick. Three minutes later, the Union scored their third goal of the night, all but finishing the game before halftime.

“I said to the guys early in the locker room, our defensive efforts are going to tell how well we do in this game, because if we’re able to defend really well, then we know we’ll catch them in transition,” Blake said. “So tonight, I’m really proud of the guys. I think they fought — from the opening whistle, the energy was high, the pressure, the intensity. And yeah, a deserving win.”

As for his own feats, the team’s captain was humble.

“In a moment like that, to be able to make a save was big-time, so I’m happy that I was able to do that to keep my team in the game,” he said. “And yeah, we went and got a third goal right after that. So I think it was very important, and I’m just happy I was able to do that.”

Blake was not always so humble on the field, nor did he need to be. He also made a trademark save in second-half stoppage time, a full-stretch dive to deny a long-range blast from former teammate Jack Elliott. And at the final whistle, he offered a salute to the Fire supporters’ sections behind him while a few beer cans flew toward his net.

With the series finished and the Union off until Nov. 22 or 23, Blake’s next action will come with Jamaica’s national team for its final World Cup qualifiers on Nov. 13 and 18. The chance to clinch a first men’s World Cup berth since 1998 always made this moment huge, but the first gathering in Kingston after the hurricane will make the emotions even greater.

There have been many magic nights in the 64-year history of the National Stadium, fondly known as “The Office” for Jamaica’s strong record there. Another could come when the Reggae Boyz close out the group stage by hosting Curaçao.

Jamaica enters the month leading Curaçao by 9 points to 8. They start the window by visiting third-place Trinidad & Tobago, with Curaçao hosting Bermuda the same night.

This has long been seen as Blake’s moment to finally reach the sport’s biggest stage. For as deeply as he wants to win a trophy with the Union, this has also long been his great dream, as it is for every soccer player on the planet.

The qualifiers will be done when Blake next steps in front of fans at Subaru Park. Some of those fans might spend the 18th with their TVs tuned to the U.S. men’s team’s high-profile friendly against Uruguay in Tampa, Fla., but a second screen might be in order for Jamaica-Curaçao.

There have been many almosts and nearlies since those ’98 legends, and Blake has been at the center of the last three qualifying cycles. He has also helped Jamaica to two second-place finishes and two more semifinals in the Concacaf Gold Cup, and a third-place finish in the 2024 Nations League.

But for all the team’s talents of recent years — Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio, Demarai Gray, and others in big European leagues — they have never reached the finish line. It has long since been time, and surely now is the moment.

Asked about that, the Reggae Boyz’ captain since 2017 let his own emotions come to the fore.

“You know what, that’s the plan,” said Blake, 34. “It’s so close. But God is in control, and whenever He says it’s time, it’s time. So I’m just allowing Him to lead me right now.”