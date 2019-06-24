Union goalkeeper Andre Blake has been named to the Major League Soccer roster for the All-Star Game on July 31 in Orlando. The MLS will play 10-time La Liga champion Atletico Madrid in this year’s game.
It will be the second all-star appearance for Blake. He previously was named in 2016, when he was also selected as MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and to MLS Best XI.
Blake has appeared in 12 matches and has a 1.47 goals-against average and two shutouts this season. He is currently competing with the Jamaican national team at the the Concacaf Gold Cup.
Blake, 28, was selected first overall in the 2014 MLS Superdraft out of the University of Connecticut. He has made 110 career starts for the Union, with 29 shutouts.
The Union are 9-4-4 (31 points) and are in first place in the Eastern Conference.
Blake is the first player to earn multiple all-star berths while playing for the Union.
Here are the previous Union All-Stars:
2010: Sebastien Le Toux
2011: Faryd Mondragon
2012: Michael Farfan, Carlos Valdes
2013: Jack McInerney
2014: Maurice Edu
2016: Blake, Keegan Rosenberry