This year’s Wanamaker Award is going to Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, for his latest stellar season in the nets at Subaru Park.

Blake has backstopped a Union defense that is on the way to setting a new Major League Soccer record for the fewest goals conceded in a 34-game season. The record of 27 was set by Sporting Kansas City in 2012, and the Union have given up 22 with two games to go.

Individually, the 31-year-old Jamaican earned his fourth All-Star selection this year, and is well on his way to a third Goalkeeper of the Year honor.

“I am grateful to be recognized by the Philadelphia sports community and honored to accept the Wanamaker Award on behalf of my family, teammates and the entire Philadelphia Union organization,” Blake said in a statement. “Throughout my career, I have strived to set an example on and off the field of what it means to be a strong leader and community advocate. I hope that I’ve inspired the future generation of young athletes to work hard and keep chasing their dreams.”

Union manager Jim Curtin surprised Blake with the announcement at a film session. He listed some names of past winners including Wilt Chamberlain and Reggie White, realizing along the way that some of his players were too young (or not from here) to know who they were.

“It speaks to how much the sport has grown in Philly,” Curtin told his players. “An incredible player, we all know that, an incredible leader here in the team.”

It’s the second straight time that a soccer player has won the Wanamaker, after Delran’s Carli Lloyd got it last year at the end of her decorated career.

Three other awards will also be presented at the annual Wanamaker luncheon, set for Oct. 26 at the Crystal Tea Room in Center City. (It’s a Wednesday, before Union fans ask, in between the conference semifinals and finals of Major League Soccer’s playoffs.)

Longtime Temple fencing coach Dr. Nikki Franke, who retired in August after 50 years leading the Owls, will be presented with the David P. Montgomery Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Anderson Monarchs, famed for their baseball program but also with soccer and basketball teams, are this year’s Robert P. Levy Community Service Award winner. (Monarchs alumna Mo’ne Davis was a state champion soccer player at Springside Chestnut Hill high school).

Finally, the Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation will honor the late Parkside Saints youth football coach Cliff Smith with the Sports Volunteer of the Year Award. Smith founded the Saints program in 2010, and died in March of last year of COVID-19 complications. His family and current Parkside coaches will be given the award in his memory.

