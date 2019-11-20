The Union traded centerback Auston Trusty to the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday in what could be the first of many big offseason moves.
Colorado sent the Union a sizable pile of cash: $300,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (for high-end signings) for the 2020 season, $300,000 in General Allocation Money (for the overall roster) for 2021, and a further $150,000 in GAM for 2021 if Trusty meets certain performance metrics (which weren’t specified).
In addition to that, if the Rapids sell Trusty abroad, the Union would get a cut of the transfer fee: 30 percent if sold before the end of 2021 and 25 percent after that, minus the allocation money agreed to.
So if, for example, Trusty gets sold before the end of 2021 for $2 million, the Union would get 30 percent of $1.4 million, or $1.25 million if the 2020 performance incentives have been met.
It’s a good amount of money, but it’s a sour end to a Union tenure that long heralded great promise. Trusty, a 21-year-old from Media, was the first area native to rise from the Union’s youth academy and high school to the professional ranks. He played for the United States at the 2015 under-17 World Cup and the 2017 under-20 World Cup, and stands a chance of playing for the under-23 team at next year’s Olympics.
Trusty turned pro in the summer of 2016, forsaking a scholarship offer from North Carolina. It turned out to be the right decision. After spending a year and a half at Bethlehem Steel, he made his MLS debut at the start of 2018, and has played 62 games for the Union since. That includes every game of the 2018 regular season, and all but two of the first 24 league games this year.
He was benched at the end of July after playing in the Union’s two 4-0 losses in three games that month, and did not see the field again for the rest of the year. After the season, it emerged that those two games weren’t the only reasons for the demotion.
“Some stuff happened in the last fourth of the season. I can’t really get into it right now, but at some point in the future, you guys will find out the truth," he said earlier this month. “I think the last fourth of this season, I developed my personal self more, I think — learning more about how soccer goes, the business of soccer and just how everything goes within the soccer realm. I was naive, and I didn’t really know much about it.”
The “business of soccer" line stands out most there.
Trusty concluded his remarks at the time by saying, "As soon as I get an opportunity, you’ll see the fire in my stomach.”
He will no longer get that opportunity with his hometown team.