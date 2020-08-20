Get set for a jam-packed weekend of soccer in Europe and the United States. There’s the UEFA women’s Champions League quarterfinals, the UEFA men’s Champions League and Europa League finals, and some big rivalry games in Major League Soccer.
Here’s how to watch all the action on TV and online.
Friday, 12 p.m. (CBS All Access)
The UEFA women’s Champions League tournament kicks off in Spain this weekend, and CBS All Access has picked up the games to add to its portfolio of the NWSL and UEFA men’s tournaments. The games are in two cities in Spain, Bilbao and San Sebastián, and fittingly the first quarterfinal is an all-Spanish matchup.
Atlético features two English players, Jade Moore (on loan from the NWSL’s Orlando Pride) and Toni Duggan; veteran Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl, and Mexican forward Charlyn Corral.
Barcelona is led by Norwegian forward Caroline Graham Hansen, Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala, and Spanish stars Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas — both of whom you’ll remember from last year’s U.S.-Spain World Cup game.
Friday, 12 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Glasgow City is the tournament’s Cinderella: a part-time squad going up against one of European women’s soccer’s powerhouses. But the Scottish team has a familiar name in South Africa’s Janine van Wyk, formerly of the Houston Dash; and two Americans in defender Zaneta Wyne and Princeton-born forward Krystyna Freda.
They’ll face Wolfsburg’s Danish striker Pernille Harder, who’s one of the continent’s most feared scorers, and German stalwarts Lena Goessling and Alexandra Popp.
Friday, 1 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)
France’s Ligue 1 was the first major European league to stop games when the coronavirus pandemic began, and this weekend it becomes the first major European league to kick off a new domestic season. Because the country has handled the pandemic so well, the government is allowing up to 5,000 fans in the stands at games.
But not all is well yet. The Marseille vs. Saint-Étienne game that was to kick off the season was postponed due to a virus outbreak within Marseille’s squad.
Friday, 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, UniMás, TUDN)
The spotlight shifts to the men Friday afternoon for the Europa League final in Köln, Germany. Sevilla is aiming for its sixth Europa League title, and it would be the third with the club for captain Jesús Navas.
Inter hasn’t won a trophy of any kind since the 2011 Club World Cup despite its status as an Italian heavyweight. This squad has the firepower to do it in playmaker Lautaro Martínez and striker Romelu Lukaku, who has four goals in his last three games.
Saturday, 12 p.m. (CBS All Access)
This is the most intriguing of the four women’s Champions League quarterfinals.
Arsenal has an outstanding attack with prolific Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema, Dutch playmaker Daniëlle van de Donk and English striker Beth Mead. Miedema -- who has 60 goals over the last two years for Arsenal -- and van de Donk also starred on the Netherlands squad that played the U.S. in last year’s World Cup final.
PSG forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto is one of France’s most underrated players, despite having scored 68 goals over the last three seasons for the club. She’s flanked by compatriot Kadidiatou Diani and two promising young Canadians, Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema. The midfield is anchored by Brazilian legend Formiga, who’s still great at age 42.
Saturday, 12 p.m. (CBS All Access)
Lyon, the biggest team in women’s club soccer, is the overwhelming favorite to win a historic fifth straight Champions League title. No team in the world has more stars on its roster, from towering French centerback Wendie Renard to German playmaker Dzsenifer Marozsán to Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg. Then there’s England’s Lucy Bronze, Japan’s Saki Kumagai, France’s Amandine Henry … and the list keeps going.
So of course Lyon is favored to win this game. But keep an eye on Bayern’s 21-year-old German midfielder Giulia Gwinn. She’s a rising star who’s already a major national team player.
Saturday, 6 p.m. (Fox, Fox Deportes)
There won’t be any fans in the stands to watch, but there will be a big TV stage for Carlos Vela’s return to LAFC after he skipped the MLS tournament to be with his pregnant wife. The stage will be big for Diego Rossi, too, after he was the MLS summer tournament’s top scorer.
Unfortunately, Galaxy star forward Javier Hernández is out injured (right calf), but fellow Mexican headliner Jonathan dos Santos (groin) will play.
Sunday, 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN)
The men’s Champions League final is a clash of two European titans that are built to win it. PSG has won nine of the last 10 French league titles, but the European Cup is the trophy it really wants. Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Mauro Icardi and all the team’s other stars were signed to bring the prize to Paris — and the club’s Qatari owners — for the first time ever.
While PSG is the nouveau riche, Bayern is European royalty. The eight-time reigning German champions have won the European Cup five times, most recently in 2013. And as Alphonso Davies, Thomas Müller and prolific scorer Robert Lewandowski have shown, they don’t mind steamrolling every team in their path. Bayern have scored 15 goals over their last three games, highlighted by the historic 8-2 demolition of Barcelona.
Sunday, 10 p.m. (Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes)
It’s one thing to watch sports in empty stadiums, but a Cascadia Cup game at an empty Providence Park will be truly surreal. No game in MLS is more defined by its raucous atmosphere. So the players will have to create their own fireworks, especially Portland playmakers Diego Valeri and Sebastián Blanco, and Seattle forwards Jordan Morris and Raúl Ruidíaz.