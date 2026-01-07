Union reach agreement on a new contract with attacking midfielder Ben Bender

Homegrown midfielder Ben Bender has reached an agreement on a new contract with the Union that could see him remain with the club through 2028, the team announced Wednesday.

Bender, 24, who was in the club’s academy system and was a first-round MLS SuperDraft selection in 2022 by Charlotte FC, inked a deal that guarantees him through the June 2027 transfer window, with an option to remain until the June international transfer window in 2028.

Bender appeared in seven league matches after joining the club in May of last season, but head coach Bradley Carnell lauded his “work ethic” in addition to the “positive contributions” he made on the field.

“Ben has been a positive addition and has made meaningful contributions since returning to the Union last May,” Carnell said in a statement. “When given opportunities, he’s consistently made the most of them, bringing a high level of competitiveness and a strong work ethic to the pitch every day. We’re confident in his continued development and future impact with the team.”

Bender will remain in what looks to be a crowded, yet versatile attacking midfield corps. He’ll primarily compete with other midfielders like Milan Iloski, Indiana Vassilev, and brothers Quinn and Cavan Sullivan, the latter of whom is heading into his third season of a five-year deal before departing for Manchester City of the English Premier League.

With Tai Baribo’s departure, Iloski could move into an attacking role, much like he did when he was paired with Baribo in a two-man attacking formation. This would create more opportunities for a player like Bender, who can either work effectively in a supporting role for the forward units or play as a more box-to-box midfielder.

The Union will begin the first phase of a two-part preseason on Jan. 17 in Marbella, Spain, before returning at the end of the month to prepare for its second camp in Clearwater. The club’s first official match will be in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Trinidadian side Defence Force in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Feb. 18, followed by a return leg at Subaru Park on Feb. 26.

The club will open MLS play on the road against D.C. United on Feb. 21 (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

