Brenden Aaronson scores for Leeds in draw with Manchester United

Medford’s Brenden Aaronson scored his third career English Premier League goal and his second of this season Sunday to help Leeds United earn a 1-1 tie with Manchester United.

Aaronson raced past Ayden Heaven in the 62nd minute to be first to a loose ball, then he slotted calmly past Senne Lammers to open the game’s scoring.

Matheus Cunha scored for Manchester United, which has lost just two of its last 14 games in the league, but six draws during that run have seen Ruben Amorim’s team struggle to keep pace with the top three in the standings.

Former Union left back Kai Wagner made his debut for Birmingham City in England’s second-tier championship just two days after officially signing with the club. He made a quick impact, too, assisting the opening goal in the sixth minute of a 3-2 home win over first-place Coventry City.

Harrison Reed scored a spectacular goal in stoppage time to earn Fulham a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League.

The substitute let fly from around yards to beat Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in the seventh minute of time added on at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool fans were still celebrating after Cody Gakpo had scored what looked like a late winner in the 94th. But they were left stunned by Reed’s near instant response once play resumed.

Fulham led 1-0 at halftime through Harry Wilson, who burst through and fired low into the far corner. Florian Wirtz leveled in the 57th.

The result saw defending champion Liverpool drop yet more points in what has been a difficult second campaign for coach Arne Slot.

