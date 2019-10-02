Union midfielder Brenden Aaronson earned a big reward Wednesday for his terrific rookie season, as the 18-year-old Medford native was called up to the senior U.S. men’s national team for the first time.
Aaronson is one of 26 players on coach Gregg Berhalter’s squad for the Americans’ debut in the Concacaf Nations League, a new tournament designed to give the region’s national teams more competitive games. It also helps the programs in FIFA’s global rankings, which matters for seeding in the World Cup draw.
The Americans will play Cuba on Oct. 11 in Washington, D.C. (7 p.m., Fox Sports 1, UniMás and TUDN), then go to Toronto to play Canada on Oct. 15 (7:30 p.m., ESPN2, UniMás and TUDN).
Aaronson is the first Union player to be called up to the senior U.S. team since January, when Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty were part of the annual winter training camp for domestic prospects. Neither player made the field during the games at the end of the camp.
This time, the stakes are higher because the games are official, not friendlies. Because of that, Berhalter called in many veterans, such as midfielder Michael Bradley and forward Jozy Altidore. Right back DeAndre Yedlin also returns to the national team for the first time since March, having finally recovered from a groin injury that required surgery in May.
The headline players are once again midfielders Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic, the Hershey native. Expect Pulisic to be in an even bigger spotlight than usual because he hasn’t gotten on the field for Chelsea since the end of August.
There’s also some additional local flavor in Wyndmoor native Daniel Lovitz, who’ll provide depth at outside back.
Three notable players are out injured: centerback John Brooks, central midfielder Tyler Adams and forward Tim Weah.
A side effect of the games’ being official is that they can be used to cap-tie prospects to a national team. You don’t get to change your national team once you’re cap-tied, but if you’ve played only in friendlies and youth events, you can petition FIFA for a one-time change of allegiance.
Because of that, the biggest headline in Berhalter’s roster is a name missing: 18-year-old Dutch-American outside back Sergiño Dest. He played for the U.S. at this year’s Under-20 World Cup, and made his senior debut in two friendlies last month. He also has become a regular for his club, Ajax of Amsterdam, including playing in the UEFA Champions League this season.
Since Dest isn’t cap-tied yet, the Dutch federation has been lobbying him to switch to the Netherlands, with the effort reportedly led by Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag and Dutch national team head coach Ronald Koeman.
In a statement on the U.S. Soccer Federation’s website, Berhalter acknowledged that Dest had declined an invitation.
“I’ve had conversations with Sergiño, the conversations were positive, and the content of these conversations is going to remain private,” he said.
Also not called up were Alex Mendez, Ulysses Llanez and Efrain Alvarez, American-born youth prospects with Mexican ancestry who are eligible for both nations. Mendez and Llanez were stars of this year’s U.S. under-20 World Cup team, and Alvarez has become a regular with the Los Angeles Galaxy at 17.
The Mexican federation is attempting to recruit all three — Alvarez has already played for its youth teams — while the U.S. federation has seemed to not pay much attention.
Goalkeepers (3): Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf)
Defenders (8): Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Reading, England), Tim Ream (Fulham), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United, England), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles FC)
Midfielders (8): Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (Los Angeles Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke 04, Germany), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)
Forwards (7): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Beşiktaş, Turkey), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)