After a full round of midweek Bundesliga action, we now get games spread from Friday through Wednesday.
Here’s your viewer’s guide to what you’ll see on TV.
Friday, 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes)
Freiburg is not the sort of team that you’d expect to be above multiple teams in the standings that have played in Europe this season. But here they are in 8th place, four points out of the last Europa League spot. Let’s see if they can make a statement against 5th-place Leverkusen, which got thumped 4-1 at home by Wolfsburg on Tuesday.
Saturday, 9:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 1, TUDN)
You can bet Fox is hoping that Schalke’s Weston McKennie and Bremen’s Josh Sargent both play in this game. If they do, it’ll help get attention for a matchup of two struggling teams. Bremen are in next-to-last place, and Schalke have lost three straight. At least McKennie scored a great goal on Wednesday.
By the way, Philadelphia was the No. 1 ratings market in the country for Schalke’s game against Augsburg last weekend. In fairness, the total viewership was tiny -- just 60,000 viewers for a 7:30 a.m. kickoff -- but Philadelphia was in the top 5 for every game Fox aired last weekend across its channels. It was for Wednesday’s big Dortmund-Bayern game, too.
Saturday, 9:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes)
American teenager Ulysses Llanez didn’t get off the bench at Leverkusen, but John Brooks did and played well. The veteran centerback had 6 clearances and 3 interceptions, won 2 aerial duals and completed 24 of 34 passes.
Eintracht’s American right back Timmy Chandler also had a good Tuesday, scoring an 82nd minute equalizer in a 3-3 tie against Freiburg.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1, UniMás, TUDN)
Bayern won the big one on Tuesday, beating Borussia Dortmund 1-0 to take their lead in first place to seven points. This game will show off Bayern’s stars, but it might not be competitive: Düsseldorf are in 16th place, the top relegation spot.
Other games Saturday, both at 9:30 a.m.: Mainz vs. TSG Hoffenheim (Fox Soccer Plus), Hertha Berlin vs. Augsburg, 9:30 a.m. (Fox Soccer Match Pass)
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. (Fox Sports 1, TUDN)
Mönchengladbach’s slim title hopes probably disappeared with a scoreless tie at Bremen on Tuesday. Now they have to fight to hold on to 4th place, the last Champions League spot.
Sunday, noon (Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes)
Gio Reyna got an 18-minute run as a substitute in the loss to Bayern. He and Erling Haaland still make Dortmund worth watching, even if the stakes aren’t as high now.
Monday, 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes)
Leipzig probably blew its slim chance of staying in title contention by giving up an 82nd-minute equalizer in a 2-2 home tie with Hertha Berlin on Wednesday
Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes)
Yes, it’s another Bremen game. That’s life when you’re trying to jam a ton of games into a short period of time. At least it’s the only midweek fixture next week.