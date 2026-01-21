Cavan Sullivan looks ahead to what should be his biggest year yet with the Union

There are times when it seems, even as young as he is, that Cavan Sullivan has been prepared for the spotlight all his life.

But there still are times, even if they’re fleeting, when he’s clearly a 16-year-old trying to make his way in the world as a professional athlete.

One came last week, a few days before the Union left for their preseason training stint in Spain. Sullivan was asked what it’s been like growing into that spotlight, and he had a lot to say.

“The spotlight can be great, but at the same time, especially now, it’s really not something I’m caring about,” he said. “Like, literally all I want to do is play games and play the sport I love. Media is great, but I just want to show what I can do and be the player I know I can be, and [I’m] not really focused on the media or spotlight right now.”

But with his next breath, he acknowledged how much he gains from it. Sullivan’s fame has earned him endorsement deals with fashion brand Aéropostale and sportswear giant Adidas, the latter linking him to a collection of stars, including Lionel Messi and Trinity Rodman.

As he continues to grow on the field toward a preset move at the end of 2027 to English Premier League power Manchester City, his stature off the field likely will keep growing, too.

“You also have to acknowledge that I’ve prayed for moments like these, and I’ve been dreaming about the spotlight,” he said. “It’s weird how it contradicts at certain moments in your life. But as a kid, I’ve dreamed of having jerseys on kids’ backs and being [in] cool interviews and meeting my heroes, and it’s awesome.”

Sullivan should be ready for regular first-team playing time this year. Though his listed height and weight are 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, both unofficial counts are higher now. He continues to grow in size and physique and looks ready to play against grown men.

That last clause bears emphasizing. As much hype as Sullivan has gotten already, there’s a big difference in any human body from age 14, as he was when he turned pro, to 16.

Last year, Sullivan played 440 minutes over 16 games for the Union’s first team, though 210 of the minutes were in two U.S. Open Cup games against lower-division teams. He also played 973 minutes over 14 games for the Union’s reserve squad.

In 2024, he played nine minutes over three games for the first team and 1,421 minutes over 22 games for the reserves, with two of the reserve appearances coming before he turned pro in May.

His place in the new Union squad

The Union’s roster overhaul this winter also remains on everyone’s mind. As a new team starts to come together, one thing that quickly has become clear is its youth. New striker Ezekiel Alladoh is 20, centerback Finn Sundstrom is 19, and rumored centerback target Geiner Martínez is 23.

Japhet Sery Larsen, the top new centerback signing, is a relative veteran at 25. He’ll likely start next to Olwethu Makhanya, who was excellent last season at 21. (He turns 22 in April.) And as usual, the preseason squad includes some academy products.

“It’s awesome to see the youth come in and try and earn their stripes and do their thing and showcase what they have,” Sullivan said. “But, obviously, you’re going to miss the older guys that were here when I originally started out with the team. … It’s definitely sad to see, but that’s part of the game. You’ve got to learn new teammates, learn their ins and outs, and how they play.”

If there was another hint of lament, it came when he added: “People move, and people come in.” It also was a statement of fact.

“Obviously, we’re affected by them, and we miss them, but we’re going to try our best to keep the same locker room experience as it was last year,” Sullivan said. “Because that was the best locker room I’ve been a part of. It obviously helps when you’re a winning team, no doubt about it, but I think Philly as a club and as a city will keep that same passion and energy throughout the whole year.”

With just under a month until the season begins, the Union need a new starting-caliber left back and are shopping for one. Beyond that, what’s the right number of signings before the team’s young prospects lose their shots at playing time?

This always is a major question for the club, and it feels especially important now.

Another attacking midfielder could help until Quinn Sullivan returns from his torn ACL but could take minutes from Cavan afterward — and before, too. Another starting-caliber striker certainly would be useful, but Sal Olivas showed in his limited first-team run last year that he deserves another shot.

Eddy Davis and Malik Jakupovic also are moving up the pipeline, and Jakupovic is getting a lot of buzz. The 16-year-old from suburban Detroit currently is with the first team and could earn a first-team contract, even if he spends most of this year with the reserves.

“He’s athletic, a goal scorer, can use his feet well,” Sullivan said. “I’m excited to see what this year has in store for him. He’s obviously a friend of mine, and someone I worked with a lot with the second team when I was playing games. He’s come into a lot of second-team games and made instant impacts.”

Indeed he did, scoring eight goals in 19 games. Though many of them were at the tail end of blowouts, that didn’t stop fans and scouts from paying attention. Jakupovic stood 6-3 and 168 pounds when he turned pro on a reserve team deal last May, and, as with Sullivan, the numbers have risen healthily since then.

“Hopefully he can start some games with the second team this year,” Sullivan said. “You never know what could happen in this game — first-team minutes could be available for him as well. I’m excited to work with him even more.”

‘Stuff to prove’

There’s no question that Sullivan exudes confidence. He’s fearless taking on defenders and knows he’ll get kicked, even though he doesn’t always take it well.

In the Union’s preseason opener on Tuesday against Czech club SK Sigma Olomouc, Sullivan played the second half of a 1-1 draw. At one point, he was pushed over as he charged down the right flank. The defender had a word in Sullivan’s face, and Sullivan jawed right back at him before the referee reminded them that it was a scrimmage.

That moment also illustrated why it’s so important that Sullivan turned pro with the Union instead of getting thrown into the deep end in Europe. Along with having coaches here who care about his development, he gets to live at home with a family that keeps him grounded.

You feel that when he says things like, “At the end of the day, it’s about what I can do on the field and not the behind-the-camera side of things.”

And again when he talks about the upcoming season.

“It’s a big year for me,” Sullivan said. “It’s exciting, but I’m not going to get ahead of myself. I know there’s still work to do and stuff to prove. So I’m not going to get too excited — just stay grounded, just be humble, and continue to work really hard.”

Union manager Bradley Carnell sees that. Not for nothing did he call Sullivan’s mindset “one of his biggest strengths.” But Carnell also knows the influence he has over Sullivan’s playing time.

“That Cavan has the outlook on doing all these great things, that’s a target,” he said. “And in his mind, that’s now a cycle of work, a body of work that has to go into each and every single training session, scrimmage, recovery session, and on forth. So, yeah, we hope that will be great. What a story that would be.”

Carnell continued: “It’s our job now to push Cavan in the best way possible, to make sure that we hold each other accountable to the development of Cavan and every other player in the roster.”

Sullivan said the team’s goal for this year “remains the same: We’re going for the MLS Cup no matter what.”

His personal goals, he said, also are “similar” to the last two years.

But then he stepped right back into that spotlight and knew it.

“I’m going to work my [butt] off,” he said, “trying to earn my spot, [and] be a consistent player on a team basis.”

