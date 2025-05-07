Cavan Sullivan earns his first Union start in the U.S. Open Cup vs. Indy Eleven

Union teen phenom Cavan Sullivan earned his first start for the club’s first team on Wednesday.

The moment came in the U.S. Open Cup’s round of 32, in a contest against Indy Eleven of the second-tier USL Championship at Subaru Park.

Entering Wednesday, Sullivan, 15, had made six appearances as a substitute for the Union’s first team since turning pro up. His first start came two days short of the one-year anniversary of his signing with the club.

The rest of his playing time has been spent with the Union’s reserve squad. He has played five games at that level this year, with two goals and one assist.

Union manager Bradley Carnell picked a number of backups for Wednesday’s lineup, believing they could get the job done against lower-level opposition. Andrew Rick started in goal; midfielder David Vazquez was at left back; Olivier Mbaizo started at right back; and Alejandro Bedoya, Jesús Bueno, and Jeremy Rafanello started in midfield.

Some usual starters were on the bench: defenders Nathan Harriel and Frankie Westfield, midfielders Jovan Lukić and Indiana Vassilev, and forward Tai Baribo.

With Open Cup game-day squads limited to 18 players instead of the 20 used in MLS, Carnell gave goalkeeper Andre Blake, midfielders Danley Jean Jacques and Quinn Sullivan, and forward Chris Donovan the night off. Oliver Semmle was the night’s backup goalkeeper.

Indy’s lineup included two players with Union ties: academy product Ben Ofeimu at centerback and 2014 third-round draft pick Aodhan Quinn in midfield.

The U.S. Open Cup is the national championship tournament for American soccer. As with knockout competitions around the world, like England’s FA Cup, it is open to teams from every level of the sport, from amateurs to pros.

The Union made the Cup final in 2014, 2015, and 2018, and lost them all. Wednesday’s contest was the club’s first home game in the competition since the 2018 semifinals.

