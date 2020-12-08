Barcelona won 2-0 at Juventus on Oct. 28, so barring a collapse it should hold on to first place. Given the Blaugrana’s many woes (and injuries) right now, there’s no guarantee. But really, this group isn’t about the standings, except for the battle for third place. It’s about Lionel Messi facing Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League for what’s likely one of the last times ever, between their advancing ages and Messi wanting to leave Barcelona.