Hershey’s Christian Pulisic became the first American to play in and win FIFA’s Club World Cup on Saturday, as his English Premier League club Chelsea beat Brazil’s Palmeiras, 2-1, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Chelsea extended Europe’s domination of the Club World Cup by winning the game in extra time, after regulation ended 1-1. It was Chelsea’s first time winning the tournament, and came 10 years after the Blues lost a Club World Cup final to Brazil’s Corinthinans.

Pulisic entered the game as a substitute in the 32nd minute after starter Mason Mount was injured. He ended up playing 89 minutes, recording three shots, 27-of-31 passing, four defensive recoveries, and one interception.

Kai Havertz, the forward who scored Chelsea’s winner in last season’s UEFA Champions League final, proved the man for the big occasion again by converting the game-clinching penalty with three minutes left in extra time.

Romelu Lukaku gave Chelsea the lead in the 55th minute in the final in Abu Dhabi, only for Raphael Veiga to equalize nine minutes later.

Chelsea is the ninth straight European winner of the title, dating to 2013. The Blues’ 2012 title game loss was the last time a non-European team won the tournament, and only the fourth time overall since the tournament’s current format was launched in 2000.

This article contains information from the Associated Press.