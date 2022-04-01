Burnley vs. Manchester City

Saturday, 10 a.m. (Peacock)

Manchester City’s lead over Liverpool in the Premier League title race is down to one point over Liverpool. Both teams play Saturday against teams fighting to avoid relegation: City visits Burnley and Liverpool hosts Watford (7:30 a.m., USA Network, Universo).

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

After helping the United States finally qualify for the men’s World Cup, Dortmund’s Gio Reyna and Leipzig’s Tyler Adams return to their clubs this weekend. They might not play (really, they probably won’t), but still, this is always one of the Bundesliga’s highest-octane games.

Chicago Fire vs. FC Dallas

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. (Univision 65, TUDN, twitter.com/MLS)

After many years of irrelevance, Chicago is finally looking good again. Led by former Union striker Kacper Przybylko and $7.5 million Lyon midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, the Fire have two wins, two ties, and an Eastern Conference-best 10 goals scored through their first four games of the year.

Dallas is also looking good, in part because it’s finally spending some of the big money it has earned by selling its academy products abroad. The club spent around $7 million for 19-year-old Argentine winger Alan Velasco, and he has already started paying it back with a goal and an assist in two appearances so far.

San Diego Wave vs. Angel City FC

Saturday, 4 p.m. (CBS3)

With the men’s basketball Final Four on TBS this year, CBS has room to put a NWSL game on the broadcast network this weekend. It could barely have a better one, as Alex Morgan and San Diego host Christen Press and Los Angeles-based Angel City for the first time. The teams played to a 1-1 tie in Angel City’s home game on March 19.

Rangers vs. Celtic

Sunday, 7 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)

In the Scottish Premiership title race, first-place Celtic has a three-point lead over eternal Old Firm rival rangers. As in, just one game. Rangers would pull even on points with a win at home, but Celtic still has a big goal difference lead: 14 heading into the weekend.

Juventus vs. Inter Milan

Sunday, 2:45 p.m. (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

The latest Derby d’Italia is a massive one. Inter is in third place, six points behind leader Napoli but with a game in hand. Juventus isn’t just in fourth, it’s now only one point back of Inter. A win for the Bianconeri at home could put a big dent in the Nerazzuri’s title hopes, and thrust 36-time title winner Juve into this year’s race.

Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage

Sunday, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

After getting its first win of the NWSL Challenge Cup, 1-0 at Orlando on Wednesday, Gotham now finally gets to play its first home game of the year. North Carolina just made a big splash by signing veteran French striker Valérie Gauvin.

Barcelona vs. Sevilla

Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

It’s second vs. third in La Liga, and it’s a matchup full of entertainers: Barcelona’s Gavi, Pedri, and suddenly-hot Ousmane Dembélé against Sevilla’s Rafa Mir, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Jesús Corona.