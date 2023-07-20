Christian Pulisic picks up two assists in AC Milan preseason debut

Christian Pulisic wasted no time announcing himself to his new teammates and new fan base.

Thursday, in his debut for Italian giant AC Milan, the Hershey native dished out a pair of assists in a 7-0 preseason friendly win over Lumezzane. While preseason stats don’t matter, especially when they come against a third-division Italian side, Pulisic looks to have hit the ground running.

Pulisic, who turns 25 in September, signed with the Rossoneri (Red and Blacks) last Friday. Milan paid Chelsea a transfer fee of 20 million euros for the American winger, according to Italian outlet Gazetta dello Sport. Pulisic played the last four season in England with Chelsea, tallying 26 goals and 21 assists in145 games over all competitions with the Blues.

Pulisic and Milan are expected to compete for a Serie A title