“Christian Pulisic was bought for a record fee for an American because he already is one of the best players we’ve ever produced, on track to maybe be the best ever," said Martino, who will be a studio analyst Sunday from a set on the field. “I know Christian is good enough to not only succeed at Chelsea long-term, but start right away. And whether he does or not, it’s not going to change what I think of him as a player, it may just change the trajectory of a player that’s on the highest path that you can be on — and [is] approaching a height that American players haven’t reached before."