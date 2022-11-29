Hershey’s Christian Pulisic suffered an abdominal injury on the play when he scored the goal that sent the U.S. men’s soccer team to the World Cup’s round of 16.

A team spokesperson confirmed the injury after the game, and said Pulisic was taken to a hospital in Qatar. The 24-year-old winger was not available to speak with the media.

When Pulisic crashed the net to finish Sergiño Dest’s setup pass, his lower body — to put it politely — slammed into Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand’s onrushing left knee. Pulisic immediately grimaced and reached for the area in question, then stayed down.

He was attended to by U.S. team medical staff, and was not able to leave the field for nearly three minutes. Pulisic was clearly in a lot of pain, but was eventually able to jog off enough of it to return to play. U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter was seen on the TV broadcast waving off a move for a substitution, and Pulisic reentered the field in the 43rd minute.

“You want the definition of laying it on the line for your country? Right there, in a game,” Fox TV analyst Stuart Holden said on the broadcast. “My, oh my. Pulisic, big time.”

Pulisic battled through the rest of the half, then could go no further. He was replaced by Medford’s Brenden Aaronson at halftime.

After the game, Berhalter told Fox: “It’s a wonderful thing when one of your best players is also one of your hardest-working. He is certainly that — I can’t say enough positive things about Christian.”

Later, Berhalter told reporters in his postgame news conference that Pulisic was also feeling some dizziness, and taking him to the hospital was a “precaution.”

Berhalter said he did not want to speculate about whether Pulisic will be available for the round of 16, where the U.S. will play the Netherlands on Saturday at 10 a.m. (Fox29, Telemundo 62, Peacock).

Pulisic posted on his Snapchat account from the hospital, saying that he was “so proud of my guys” and that he’d be “ready Saturday don’t worry.” Reserve outside back Joe Scally told reporters in Qatar that the players had a FaceTime chat with Pulisic from the U.S. locker room after the game.

