Brenden Aaronson and Quinn Sullivan are in, but Christian Pulisic is out of the USMNT Gold Cup picture

The U.S. men’s soccer team’s latest roster has a lot of Philly flavor, but also a lot of big names missing.

Medford’s Brenden Aaronson is back after not making the squad for March’s Nations League final four, and he’ll have a shot at playing time. Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna will be at the Club World Cup, leaving not just open roster spots but a chance to play better than they have.

“We know Brenden, his quality,” U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino said in a news conference after Thursday’s announcement. “The most important [thing] is that he keeps bringing his energy, positivity, enthusiastic passion. I think it’s this type of player that transmits to the rest of the team these feelings, and this emotion that is really important — and of course, after [that], the need to perform.”

Aaronson is fresh off helping England’s Leeds United earn promotion back to the Premier League. Though he had just nine goals and two assists in 47 games, his high-pressing defense was a big help, and his 3,635 minutes played were the most of the club’s attackers.

Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan has earned his first senior U.S. call-up, a great reward for his great season in Chester so far. He has seven assists and a goal in 15 games across all competitions, and his six assists in MLS games are tied for the league lead.

“It would be a dream come true,” Sullivan said after Wednesday’s Union game, when there was speculation but not yet confirmation that he’d be picked. “To actually play in a game is obviously the biggest goal, and [to] contribute. But yeah, that would be great to be able to try and prove myself before a big World Cup.”

Though Sullivan plays as a midfielder for the Union, Pochettino said that in his tactical setup, he sees Sullivan as a winger, as U.S. youth team coaches have before.

“He has a profile as a winger that we like,” Pochettino said. “He has earned the opportunity — it’s a perfect moment for him.”

Five other players on the 27-player squad have ties to the club. Goalkeeper Matt Freese, centerback Mark McKenzie, and midfielder Jack McGlynn played for the Union’s first team, and goalkeeper Zack Steffen and forward Brian White played in the youth academy.

The U.S. will gather for a training camp in Chicago starting June 1, then play friendlies against Turkey in East Hartford, Conn., on June 7 and Switzerland in Nashville on June 10.

A week later, the Concacaf Gold Cup kicks off. The 26-player final squad will be set by Concacaf‘s deadline of June 4.

Pulisic’s absence looms large

Thursday’s biggest news was the absence of the U.S. team‘s biggest star, Christian Pulisic. He has had two straight long seasons with Italy’s AC Milan, and a long summer last year with the national team. This summer is his last chance for substantial rest before next year’s World Cup.

“Christian and his team approached the federation and the coaching staff about the possibility of stepping back this summer, given the amount of matches he has played in the past two years at both the club and international level with very little break,” U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker said in a statement. “After thoughtful discussions and careful consideration, we made the collective decision that this is the right moment for him to get the rest he needs. The objective is to ensure he’s fully prepared to perform at the highest level next season.”

There’s logic in it, to be sure. Along with the workload, Pochettino doesn’t need to judge whether Pulisic should make the World Cup team.

The same goes for star left back Antonee Robinson, who missed the Nations League final four due to tendinitis and fought through it down the stretch with England’s Fulham. His leadership will be missed as much as his talent.

But Pulisic knows he will get extra scrutiny. The U.S. needs to win this Gold Cup after flopping in the Nations League. And after those games, he spoke candidly to CBS Sports about how much playing for the national team means to him.

“This team is everything to me,” he said. “I care so much for this team, for this country. I hope people know that about me. It’s truly an honor to lead this country.”

On top of that, it hasn’t been forgotten that during last October’s FIFA window, Pochettino let Pulisic leave the team between the U.S. team’s two friendlies, a home game vs. Panama, and a road trip to perennial rival Mexico. The Americans won the first game, with Pulisic delivering an assist, and lost the second.

Finally, it matters that there isn’t much time left before the World Cup. After the summer, just four national team windows will remain: September, October, November, and March. All the games in them will be friendlies, since the U.S. doesn’t have to qualify for the tournament as a co-host.

But Pochettino made it clear he’s on board with the decision.

“Everyone can have different opinions,” he said. “[As] a coaching staff, we always listen to the player, and then we take the decision. … I think we decided the best for him — the best for the team, the best for the national team — is the decision that we made.”

Who else is in and out

Among the other major absences, Pochettino said midfielder Yunus Musah was going to be called up but told U.S. Soccer on Monday that he had to withdraw due to “personal reasons.” The manager said he wouldn’t elaborate on them.

“It’s up to the player to share or not to share their problems,” Pochettino said.

Media-born centerback Auston Trusty did not make the cut after losing his starting spot at Scotland’s Celtic. Nor did striker Josh Sargent, who for all his success at English club Norwich City hasn’t scored for the national team in 5½ years.

Brenden Aaronson’s brother Paxten also came up short after a great season at the Netherlands’ FC Utrecht. But the Dutch league isn’t the highest level, and he faced lots of competition for the national team’s attacking spots.

There are some intriguing names among the players who did make it. Right back Serigiño Dest is back for the first time since suffering a torn ACL in April of last year. At the same position, 20-year-old Alex Freeman is a fast-rising prospect and the son of former Eagles wide receiver Antonio Freeman.

In the midfield, Sebastian Berhalter is another newcomer, and is former U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter’s son. But he’s here on merit, having led the Vancouver Whitecaps to the top of the Western Conference and a place in the Concacaf Champions League final, with upsets of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Mexico’s Monterrey and Pumas UNAM along the way.

At striker, Folarin Balogun is back from a dislocated shoulder; Haji Wright is back after falling down the depth chart; and Damion Downs is an intriguing young player. He had 11 goals and six assists for Germany’s FC Köln to help the former Bundesliga stalwart gain promotion back to the top flight.

USMNT pre-Gold Cup roster

Goalkeepers (4): Matt Freese (New York City FC), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Zac Steffen (Colorado Rapids), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace, England)

Defenders (8): Max Arf en (Columbus Crew), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Ale Freeman (Orlando City), DeJuan Jones (San Jose Earthquakes), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse, France), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati),

Midfielders (10): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United, England); Tyler Adams Bournemouth, England), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis, Spain), Luca de la Torre (San Diego C), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union); Malik Tillman PSV Eindhoven), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew)

Forwards (5): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco, France); Damion Downs (FC Köln, Germany), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps); Haji Wright (Coventry City, England)

