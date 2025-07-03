The USWNT has not just a new era of players, but a new era of leaders

WASHINGTON — Some day, the U.S. women’s soccer team will lose a game again.

It doesn’t happen often. Since the Americans’ unprecedented early exit from the 2023 World Cup, they’ve only suffered three defeats in 39 games. And even that amount of losing has at times been enough to rattle the fan base.

Advertisement

Still, it’s a lot of winning overall. And it isn’t just because of the famous names who shine brightest in the biggest games, like the “Triple Espresso” Olympic-winning attack of Sophia Wilson, Trinity Rodman, and Mallory Swanson.

These days, it’s actually because of all the other players in the program, even if fans don’t know them as well. For as much as the rest of the women’s soccer world has improved, it remains true that no other country develops as much high-level talent on a consistent basis as the United States.

The next generation is not just starting to play often, it’s starting to grow into leadership. That was seen again Wednesday night, when the U.S. capped a five-game summer slate with a 3-0 rout of Canada.

It was seen in 20-year-old Alyssa Thompson’s darting runs forward from left wing, having seized a starting role in the Triple Espresso line’s absence. (Wilson and Swanson are pregnant, and Rodman is injured.) It was seen in 19-year-old Claire Hutton commanding the defensive midfield spot in what’s always a physical matchup, and leaping to head in her first national team goal off a corner kick.

Both outside backs, positions where the U.S. has often lacked depth, had newcomers who seem up to the task: 23-year-old Avery Patterson on the right and 21-year-old Lilly Reale on the left.

» READ MORE: A year since the Olympics, the USWNT’s next era is fully underway

At centerback, 25-year-old Naomi Girma has long since proven her talents, including a calmness that players far older than her could only hope to emulate.

Sam Coffey still counts as a newcomer too at age 26. She has only become a national team regular over the last year and change and has done so well that manager Emma Hayes now includes her in the rotation of captains.

Why Hayes trusts young players

Yes, big countries in the rest of the world have caught up to the U.S. in terms of top-end talent — especially reigning World Cup champion Spain, reigning European champion England, fellow European powers Germany and France, and perennial Asian force Japan.

But none have yet fully overtaken the U.S. atop the rankings for the most consistent production of players in both quality and quantity. Wednesday’s game, coincidentally played on the opening day of this summer’s European Championship, was the latest proof.

» READ MORE: Emily Fox’s USWNT experience helped her lead Arsenal to the Champions League title

“We’re not going to win something again doing what we did in exactly the same way,” Hayes said. “To win a World Cup, it’s another level. So I trust the players. They know that I want them to trust in themselves and have the belief in themselves, because they’re good enough.”

As she trusts the players, they trust her in turn and reward her with nights like these. The image of Hutton grabbing her shirt and pointing at the U.S. crest after her goal will live in lots of memories, not just hers.

“Just to wear this jersey, wear this badge, it weighs a lot, and I know the history behind it,” Hutton said. “I think it does speak to a lot of the trust that is put into me, and it also goes to who I’m playing around. I’m playing next to Sam Coffey today. I played next to [23-year-old] Sam Meza the first game [vs. Ireland on June 26], and just knowing that I have these other players to learn from and grow with is incredible.”

Veteran attacking midfielder Rose Lavelle, who played a 68-minute starting shift in front of Hutton, gave her loads of praise.

» READ MORE: Carli Lloyd shares a lifetime of emotions at her Hall of Fame induction

“Oh, my gosh,” Lavelle said. “Claire plays well beyond her years. … I think the sky’s the limit for her. She’s already commanding in the midfield. So, yeah, I’m excited to see how she continues to grow and develop in that role.”

‘They don’t seem scared’

Patterson gave thanks for the opportunity and noted that it hasn’t always been there for young players. It’s one thing to bring in a lot of prospects in the off years between an Olympics and a World Cup, but the U.S. Soccer Federation has also significantly raised its investment in U.S. women’s youth teams. The second-year pro, a product of North Carolina’s college powerhouse, has been one of the beneficiaries.

“I’m very fortunate to be in the position that I am today, considering a couple years ago, this wouldn’t have been an opportunity for me or for any of the younger players,” Patterson said. “So I think knowing that she has the utmost trust in [us] — it’s my second year playing professional soccer, so that’s something that is really special.”

» READ MORE: The 2031 Women’s World Cup is heading to the U.S., and Jill Ellis hopes it comes to Philadelphia

And as Coffey said of recently adding her first U.S. captain’s armband to her regular captaincy of the Portland Thorns: “I come fully into myself as a player and a person as I grow in that role. … It’s an ongoing learning process and one that’s not always easy. But I’m really grateful for the lessons that I’m learning and the ways that I’m able to grow as a leader.”

Hayes acknowledged that not all of the young players might be on the field when the U.S. returns to bigger games. But they are here now and making the most of it, and that’s the best they can do.

“I think Emma does a really good job of giving them that trust, but also confidence, and I think that’s why you see them going out and playing like their best selves” said Girma, who on Wednesday captained the U.S. for one of what will be many times in her career. “They don’t seem scared; they don’t seem timid. They come in and they raise the level. I think as a program, that’s what we need, and I’m really proud of the work they’ve put in.”

There is ever more noise from the rest of the world, especially from Europe — doubly so during the Euros tournament, with all the attention it gets. The U.S., meanwhile, is going about its business more quietly. But it’s still at the top of the game, and Wednesday was the latest proof.