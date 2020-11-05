The race for the Supporters' Shield is down to three teams, and Orlando City’s 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday did more than just eliminate Columbus from contention. It guaranteed the Union their first ever berth in the Concacaf Champions League, this continent’s most prestigious club soccer tournament.
The Union will play in the 2021 edition, assuming it happens, even if they don’t win the Supporters' Shield on Sunday.
Here’s the explanation of how the berth was secured:
Three of the CCL’s 16 berths traditionally go to the winners of American soccer’s top club trophies: the MLS Supporters' Shield, the MLS Cup, and the U.S. Open Cup. The fourth traditionally goes to the regular-season winner of the conference opposite the Shield winner.
There’s also one berth for the winner of the annual Canadian Championship cup tournament, long known as the Voyageurs Cup. Canadian teams aren’t allowed to claim the CCL berths granted to the Supporters’ Shield or MLS Cup winners, and if one wins either trophy, the berth defaults to the next team in the overall standings.
On top of that, because of the coronavirus pandemic, MLS and the U.S. Soccer Federation – which technically grants the country’s CCL berths – agreed to give the MLS Is Back Tournament winner the berth that traditionally goes to the opposite conference winner.
After that deal was struck, the U.S. Open Cup was canceled, and there has been no deal on where that berth will go. It would make sense to give the berth to the conference winner opposite the Shield winner as it’s the fairest thing to do.
The two other teams contending for the Shield are Toronto FC, which can’t win the U.S. berths; and the Portland Timbers, which won the MLS Is Back Tournament. All three teams in contention can end the season with 44 points from 23 games, pending Portland’s game late Wednesday night at the Colorado Rapids.
Toronto could win the Shield by bettering the Union’s result on Sunday. All of the Eastern Conference’s games kick off at 3:30 p.m., including the Union hosting New England (6ABC, ESPN Deportes), and Toronto at the New York Red Bulls (ESPN+).
But as a Canadian team, Toronto cannot take the Shield winner’s CCL berth. So it would go to the Union.
The Reds' path to the tournament is through the Canadian Championship title game, which will be held later this year on a date still to be determined. Canadian Premier League summer tournament winner Forge FC of Hamilton, Ont., will be the opponent.
Portland could win the Shield by matching the Union on points and overtaking them on goal difference. If that happens, the Timbers would hold the Shield and MLS Is Back tournament CCL berths, which means one would default to the Union.
All of the Western Conference’s games Sunday kick off at 6:30 p.m., headlined by the Timbers at Los Angeles FC (FS1 and Fox Deportes).
The schedule for the 2021 CCL is far from set, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but we know some of the teams in the field. The qualified teams so far are the Timbers; Mexico’s Monterrey, Cruz Azul, Club América, and León; and the Dominican Republic’s Atlético Pantoja. The remaining teams will come from the Concacaf League, the confederation’s second-tier club tournament, which is ongoing.
Only two MLS teams have ever won Concacaf’s top club championship, D.C. United in 1998 and the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2000. Since the tournament became the Champions League in 2008, Mexican team have won every edition. The only MLS teams that have made the final are Real Salt Lake in 2011, the Montreal Impact in 2015 and Toronto in 2018.
Four MLS teams are still alive in this year’s competition, which was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic: LAFC, New York City FC, Atlanta United and the Montreal Impact. The tournament will resume on Dec. 15, with all games left -- four quarterfinal series in progress, then one-game semifinals and the final -- to be played at a neutral site in the U.S. The venue has not yet been announced.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.