The Union on Monday joined the ranks of teams allowed by MLS to hold individual player workouts, with a twist that got them around Delaware County’s code red coronavirus status.
Instead of training at their fields in Chester, the team will use the outdoor soccer fields at the Sixers’ multisport facility in Wilmington, Del. It’s a familiar venue for the team, as it held the first week of preseason practices on the facility’s indoor turf field. (Also, the venue’s management company, BPG Sports, is run by some of the Union’s minority owners.)
But here, too, there is a catch: Delaware asks all out-of-state visitors to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. There is an exception for employees of essential businesses or people caring for a family member, but at least on paper the Union don’t qualify as either.
Pennsylvania’s rules on business shutdowns during the pandemic state that in counties under code red status -- which the entire Philadelphia area is -- professional sports teams must cease operations. In fact, they must also do so under code yellow status.
So does the team count as essential in Delaware? A Union spokesperson said the team has permission from the state to use the Sixers’ facility.
MLS allows teams to hold workout sessions for individual players under a strict health and safety protocol, if teams get approval from local authorities. The training sessions are literally individual -- each field used is divided into quadrant, with one player in each quadrant. Players can work out with a ball, but cannot pass to each other or to anyone else.
Access is tightly restricted to players and a limited number of team staff who must be listed to the league office. Anyone else from the team isn’t allowed to be there, and media aren’t either.
MLS first launched the individual player training protocol on May 6, and teams across the league have gotten approval in stages since then. The Union and Seattle Sounders joined the ranks on Monday, becoming the 18th and 19th teams to get clearance.
Seven teams still aren’t cleared yet: the Chicago Fire, D.C. United, the Montreal Impact, the New England Revolution, New York City FC, the New York Red Bulls (based in northern New Jersey), and the San Jose Earthquakes.
MLS has banned teams from doing anything more than the individual workouts through at least June 1, the date when the league hopes to have its teams travel to Orlando for training and neutral-site games.