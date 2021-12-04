The Union and Major League Soccer have finally published the list of Union players who are currently sidelined by the league’s health and safety protocols.

A quiet disclosure of the game notes for Sunday’s Eastern Conference final against New York City FC at Subaru Park (3 p.m., 6abc and ESPN Deportes) revealed that 11 players are out of action for the moment, including five regular starters.

The players are goalkeepers Andre Blake and Joe Bendik; defenders Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Alvas Powell and Kai Wagner; midfielders Alejandro Bedoya and Quinn Sullivan; and forwards Cory Burke, Ilsinho and Sergio Santos. All are listed as out of Sunday’s game.

That the players are in the protocols does not mean they have tested positive for COVID-19. According to the league’s rules, they can also be go into protocols for quarantines due to “participating in high risk behavior” or “being a high risk close contact,” pending or inconclusive COVID-19 test results, or “other illness not related to COVID-19.”

Union manager Jim Curtin said in mid-October that all of his players are vaccinated. That doesn’t stop someone from contracting COVID-19, but it does mitigate the effects.

» READ MORE: Yes, you can get COVID-19 more than once. Here’s what to know about reinfections, including how vaccines help significantly.

The league’s rules dictate that neither the team nor the league can announce what happened to a player; a player must do that himself. So far, none of the affected Union players have done so.

The league’s rules on how long players in various situations must sit out are not fully known, beyond that a player who tests positive is sidelined for 10 days. It’s not known whether being fully-vaccinated affects a player’s situation, nor for how long a close contact must be out, or any of the other scenarios. But it is known that players can be cleared to play in a given game up to an hour before kickoff.

“We’ll put the best possible team out there on the field to try to limit a very, very talented New York City FC team,” Curtin said in a news conference Friday. “As the leader of the group, it’s my job to get these guys ready. There will be no excuses. We’ll go out on the field and we’ll give an effort that makes the badge proud.”

There are no indications that the game will be postponed, with MLS’ championship game set for next Saturday at the home of the finalist with the best regular season record. That will be settled Saturday evening by the Western Conference final between the Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake (6:30 p.m., FS1 and Fox Deportes). If No. 4 seed Portland wins at home, it will host the final. If No. 7 seed RSL pulls off another upset, the final will be played at the Eastern Conference final’s winner.

If the list of Union players out holds up through Sunday afternoon, here’s who will be available:

Goalkeepers (1): Matt Freese (How the Union handle a backup goalkeeper situation is a notable question)

Defenders (5): Aurélien Collin, Brandan Craig, Stuart Findlay, Olivier Mbaizo, Matt Real

Midfielders (9): Dániel Gazdag, José Andrés Martínez, Jamiro Monteiro, Cole Turner, Jack McGlynn, Jesús Bueno, Anthony Fontana, Paxten Aaronson, Leon Flach

Forwards (2): Kacper Przybylko, Matheus Davó