Union in talks to trade star midfielder Dániel Gazdag to the Columbus Crew

Seven games into an impressively strong start to the season, the Union are potentially getting rid of one of their best players.

A source with knowledge of the matter said the team is in talks to trade attacking midfielder Dániel Gazdag, the team’s all-time top scorer with 72 goals, to the Columbus Crew. Though the deal is not done yet, it seems to be well on the way to happening.

It’s not clear yet why the Union are doing this. Gazdag has played well under new manager Bradley Carnell’s setup, with two goals and two assists this season. The longtime club ironman didn’t even mind being subbed out in the 68th minute of Saturday’s scoreless tie with Orlando — the earliest he’s left a game for a noninjury reason since 2021, his first year at Subaru Park.

“Obviously, I would like to play 90 minutes all the time, but sometimes it’s just not possible,” Gazdag told The Inquirer. “He’s pretty clear with that, and also the way we try to play with a lot of pressing and sprints. To be honest, you need to rotate the guys sometimes.”

The 29-year-old has played 161 games for the Union, with 24 assists alongside his goals, and is a regular with Hungary’s national team. Last summer, he became the first active Union player to make a European Championship squad, and to play in the tournament.

Gazdag is one of three Designated Players on the club’s roster, along with strikers Mikael Uhre and Bruno Damiani. His salary of $1.757 million last year was the team’s second highest. This season is the last that is guaranteed of his contract, with a team-held option for 2026.

The trade will be a cash deal, similar to the Union’s sale of Jack McGlynn to the Houston Dynamo. That move netted the club $2.1 million upfront, up to $1.3 million more in performance bonuses, and a 30% cut of any future sale to a club abroad. The size of Columbus’ offer could end up being a major factor in this deal.

Soccer transfer news website GiveMeSport was first to report on the exchange.

If the deal comes to fruition, the Union’s choices for Carnell’s two-attacking-midfielder setup are Cavan Sullivan, Indiana Vassilev, Quinn Sullivan, Jeremy Rafanello, and prospects CJ Olney and David Vazquez.

Cavan Sullivan becoming a full-time starter would be big news given all the hype around him, but it’s not clear yet that he’s ready for it. The 15-year-old has made just two first-team appearances this season, both late-game cameos. He has spent the rest of the time with the Union’s reserve squad, where he has scored two goals in three games.

It also isn’t clear whether the Union will choose to continue employing three Designated Players. In MLS, teams that have three Designated Players can sign up to three players through the league’s Under-22 initiative, which allows for a greatly reduced cap charge no matter the spending.

Teams with two DPs can sign up to four under-22 players, and get up to $2 million extra in the league’s allocation money system — basically, additional cap space.

Teams have to choose at the start of a season which of the two roster layouts they will take, and can then change in the summer. The Union chose the three-and-three way, and it remains to be seen if they’ll now go the two-and-four way.

The Union’s next game is Saturday at New York City FC. They visit Columbus on May 10, and host the Crew on June 29.