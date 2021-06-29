England vs. Germany

Tuesday, noon (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

It’s one of European soccer’s most famous rivalries, especially if you’re an England fan. Believe it or not, many German fans don’t think as much of it. But both sides will agree that these nations’ men’s teams have a long history of games in big tournaments, and Germany has a long history of winning them. The matchups at the 2010 World Cup, 1996 Euros, 1990 World Cup and 1970 World Cup still resonate in the history books.

England’s last major-tournament win over Germany was at Euro 2000. Before that, it was the 1966 World Cup final — which still stands as the Three Lions’ only major tournament title.

This England team has the talent and youthful energy to win this game and many more. It hasn’t impressed in these Euros, though, with two 1-0 wins and a scoreless tie. Beating the Germans on home turf at Wembley Stadium would be a big statement, and could open the way for a run to the final on the weaker side of the bracket.

Sweden vs. Ukraine

Tuesday, 3 p.m. (ESPN, PrendeTV)

Both of these teams surprised in how they reached the Euros’ round of 16: Sweden by winning a group that included Spain, Ukraine by being one of the best third-place finishers despite just one group-stage win.

Sweden was led in the group stage by Emil Forsberg, a teammate of U.S. stalwart Tyler Adams at German power RB Leipzig. Keep an eye on 21-year-old Sweden forward Alexander Isak, too. He plays for Spain’s Real Sociedad, which is no small club, but if he keeps playing well, it won’t be long before bigger clubs chase him.

The Ukrainian defense that will try to stop them is led by Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, who played 32 games for the club this past season.

Corinthians vs. São Paulo

Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Though Brazil is hosting the Copa América, the Brazilian league has played right through it. These two teams from São Paulo, the nation’s most populous city — and the world’s fourth-largest — contest one of the nation’s most famous rivalries, the Paulista Derby. It’s been played nearly 370 times since 1917. With the Euros and Copa América off Wednesday, this week is a good time to check this game out.

United States vs. Mexico

Thursday, 7 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)

The U.S. women’s Olympic team plays the first of two warmup games against its southern neighbor at East Hartford, Conn.’s Rentschler Field. Don’t be surprised to see players who were picked for their versatility used in positions that aren’t their usual ones, especially defenders Emily Sonnett and Tierna Davidson.

The big story will be the health of Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz, both of whom Vlatko Andonovski believes will be ready to play in Tokyo even though they’ve been out injured for a while. When Andonovski announced the Olympic team, he said Heath would likely play in the warmup games. Ertz won’t be in game action until closed-door training games in Japan.

» READ MORE: Carli Lloyd, Kristie Mewis make U.S. Olympic women’s soccer team

Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers

Thursday, 9:30 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Austin’s new stadium looks beautiful, but its home club has yet to score any goals in it through two home games. Will this game be the breakthrough?