Czech Republic vs. England

Tuesday, noon (ESPN, PrendeTV)

Croatia vs. Scotland

Tuesday, noon (ESPN2, PrendeTV)

There are nerves in Group D at the European Championship, and not just because all four teams are alive entering the final set of group games. Scotland announced Monday that great young midfielder Billy Gilmour had tested positive for COVID-19, and England’s Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are isolating after playing against him last Friday.

The Czech Republic and England have four points each so far, and Croatia and Scotland have one each. The tiebreaker math across the 24-team field — the top two teams in each of six groups plus the best four third-place finishers advance — shows that England and the Czechs have already qualified for the round of 16.

If there’s a winner in Croatia-Scotland, that team will also advance, whether in second place or third. And with the game set to be played at Glasgow’s Hampden Park, expect the Tartan Army to turn the volume up to full blast as the Scots try to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

OL Reign vs. Chicago Red Stars

Tuesday, 10 p.m. (twitch.tv/nwslofficial)

Though the Reign lost at North Carolina on Sunday, they showed signs that they might not be in next-to-last place for long. Star playmaker Dzsenifer Marozsán created four chances, took two shots and completed 37 of 49 passes in her NWSL debut, and played well alongside always-entertaining midfielder Jessica Fishlock. If Eugénie Le Sommer makes her NWSL debut in this game, she’ll take the attack to another level.

Orlando City vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN, twitter.com/MLS)

A rare Tuesday night MLS game will hopefully be an opportunity to spotlight San Jose’s Cade Cowell, a 17-year-old sparkplug of a forward who could be on the U.S. Gold Cup team later this summer.

Slovakia vs. Spain

Wednesday, noon (ESPN, PrendeTV)

Sweden vs. Poland

Wednesday, noon (ESPN2, PrendeTV)

Think Spain is too good to fail to reach the Euros’ round of 16? ESPN host Rece Davis might invoke his college football colleague Lee Corso’s most famous phrase: “Not so fast, my friend!” Entering the final day of play in Group E, Sweden is in first with five points, Slovakia’s in second with three, Spain’s in third with two, and Poland’s in fourth with one.

A third straight tie won’t do for La Roja. They must score goals and win to advance. But if they do, they’d win the group if Poland beats Sweden’s miserly defense.

Portugal vs. France

Wednesday, 3 p.m. (ESPN, Univision, TUDN)

Germany vs. Hungary

Wednesday, 3 p.m. (ESPN2, PrendeTV)

Star-studded Group F has lived up to the billing as the Group of Death. France tops the standings so far with four points, but got upended by Hungary in a 1-1 tie in Budapest. Germany and Portugal have three points each.

France-Portugal is the headline game, with Kylian Mbappé facing Cristiano Ronaldo in a rematch of the Euro 2016 final. But don’t ignore Germany-Hungary. If France-Portugal ends tied in Budapest, Germany would take first place with a win on home soil in Munich. And if Hungary pulls off an upset win, the Magyars would advance to the round of 16 over one of the giants.

Ecuador vs. Peru

Wednesday, 5 p.m. (FS1, UniMás, TUDN)

This is a must-win game for Ecuador, currently in last place in the Copa América’s Group B with one point; a must-get-something game for Peru, in third place with three points; and a must-be-nervous game for José Andrés Martínez and Venezuela, in fourth place with two points.

Venezuela needed Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernández’s 91st-minute equalizer against Ecuador to get a 2-2 tie Sunday and avoid falling into the basement. The Vinotinto are off Wednesday ahead of their group-stage finale this Sunday against Peru (5 p.m., FS2, Galavisión).

Brazil vs. Colombia

Wednesday, 8 p.m. (FS1, UniMás, TUDN)

First place in Group B will be at stake when Neymar leads host Brazil against Juan Cuadrado and Colombia.

Bolivia vs. Uruguay

Thursday, 5 p.m. (FS1, UniMás, TUDN)

Uruguay is in fourth place in Group A through two games, with a loss to Argentina and a tie against Chile. Luis Suárez and company will surely make it through, but they need to get the job done against the group’s last-place team.

Chile vs. Paraguay

Thursday, 8 p.m. (FS1, Univision, TUDN)

Paraguay is in third in group A thanks to a win over Bolivia, but has reason to be worried. After losing 1-0 to Argentina on Monday, the Albirroja’s remaining group games are against Chile and Uruguay. A squad that includes former Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón should reach the quarterfinals because of how bad Bolivia is. But qualifying with just that win won’t look good.

Chile was in first until Argentina’s win Monday. We’ll keep quiet for now about Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni holding back his team’s attack for now, but check back next week when the group stage ends.