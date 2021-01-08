Three of the biggest stars in American soccer will be in the European spotlight this weekend. And if you’re a fan of Cinderella stories, there’s one of the biggest ever in England’s FA Cup.
Here’s your viewer’s guide to the top action to watch on TV and online:
Friday, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
The weekend kicks off with Robert Lewandowski and Bayern looking to consolidate their lead atop the Bundesliga. Seventh-place Monchengladbach is hampered by missing star forward Marcus Thuram, who’s serving a five-game suspension for spitting at a player from Hoffenheim in a game on Dec. 19.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)
It hasn’t always been easy, but Barcelona is unbeaten in seven straight La Liga games and up to third place in the standings. Lionel Messi scored two brilliant goals on Wednesday in a 3-2 win at Athletic Bilbao. Granada, led by veteran forward Roberto Soldado, is in seventh place. But the team has a porous defense that has allowed 25 goals in 16 games.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
The Bundesliga’s biggest game of the weekend has the second-place team hosting its fourth-place team – including an all-American matchup of Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna. Adams’ Leipzig trails Bayern by just two points, and has the league’s stingiest defense with just nine goals allowed in 14 games. Reyna’s Dortmund is in fourth, and leads Union Berlin and VfL Wolfsburg by just one point.
Saturday, 2:45 p.m. (ESPN+)
Milan’s lead atop Serie A is down to one point after the Rossoneri were thumped 3-1 at home by Weston McKennie’s Juventus. Now Milan goes to Turin to face the city’s other team. Injured star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be ready to play, but it sounds like he’s still got one game left in his rehab.
Saturday, 8 p.m. (Univision, TUDN, ESPN Deportes)
The spring season of Mexico’s Liga MX kicks off this weekend, and the big game features two of the country’s biggest powerhouses. Joel Campbell and Leon, which won the regular season and playoffs, visit Andre-Pierre Gignac and Tigres, which won the Concacaf Champions League final on Dec. 22.
Sunday, 7 a.m. (NBCSN)
COVID-19 outbreaks have hit the FA Women’s Super League hard this week, forcing the postponement of Manchester United-West Ham and Arsenal-Aston Villa. But this game is still on, and it should feature American stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press leading United. They won’t be part of this month’s U.S. women’s national team camp so they can focus on playing for their club.
United enters the weekend in first place in the standings, four points clear of Arsenal, thanks in no small part to Heath’s outstanding play. Everton is in fifth, and just signed Scottish forward Claire Emslie to a full-time deal after taking her on loan from the Orlando Pride. Keep an eye too on terrific goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, an England native who played college soccer at Clemson.
Sunday, noon (ESPN+)
There are no English Premier League games this weekend, but there is the third round of the FA Cup. This is the most-anticipated game of the 32 on deck this weekend.
Marine, an eighth-tier semipro team from near Liverpool, hosts juggernaut Tottenham with all of it stars – or at least however many aren’t given the weekend off. It’s the biggest gap across the English pyramid of any game in FA Cup history
ESPN+ will carry every FA Cup in the third round. Other notable games include sixth-tier Chorley hosting second-tier Derby County on Saturday (7:15 a.m.) and fifth-tier Stockport County hosting the Premier League’s West Ham United on Monday (3 p.m.)