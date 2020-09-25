Two days after hosting the Union, FC Cincinnati announced Friday that one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19. The player hasn’t been named and likely won’t be, but a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Inquirer that the player played in Wednesday’s game.
Cincinnati found out about the positive test result Friday morning, after the test was administered Thursday. A second test was conducted Friday, and the result will come Saturday morning. If it’s negative, that will change things.
For now, FC Cincinnati has the player and the team observing all of the necessary quarantine and contact tracing protocols. The Union were unaware of the matter until Friday’s public announcement.
The Union are scheduled to host Inter Miami on Sunday (7:30 p.m., PHL17) in the expansion team’s first visit to Chester. It could be new star signing Gonzalo Higuaín’s MLS debut if his visa paperwork clears in time. An update on that from Miami manager Diego Alonso is expected later Friday.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.