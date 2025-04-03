Looking to get your hands on World Cup 2026 tickets in Philly? FIFA has a new ticket package to consider

Fans looking for ways to get their hands on tickets to next summer’s FIFA World Cup before the gouge of ticket resellers, you’re in luck.

It will still cost you, but the blow won’t be nearly as bad.

On Thursday, FIFA announced it will hold a first-come, first-served special on its website for fans looking to attend this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup. The “ticket packs” will come in two forms.

A regular ticket pack grants the ticket holder the opportunity to purchase tickets to two Club World Club matches anywhere in the country, with the right to buy for a third. It also guarantees a ticket holder the right to purchase at least one ticket to a FIFA World Cup game, excluding the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

A Super Ticket bundle allows the right to purchase tickets to as many as 20 FIFA Club World Cup matches, but it has to include either the opening match between Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly FC of the Saudi League, a semifinal, or the July 14 final.

According to the FIFA release, purchasing a Super Ticket bundle grants the ticket holder a guaranteed option to purchase at least one ticket to the FIFA World Cup final.

There is a catch.

A guaranteed ticket opportunity will be honored only if fans purchase the tickets directly through FIFA’s Club World Cup ticket portal or via fifa.com/tickets.

Also, tickets must be used by the original purchaser and not be resold, which, if they are sold on the secondary market, will nullify the opportunity to get first dibs on World Cup tickets.

FIFA’s offer began Thursday and will last for the next 25 days or until tickets are gone. The governing body urged interested fans to read the terms and conditions. A quick glance shows much of the language beyond the usual notices regarding pricing, availability, and fan code of conduct, explicitly explaining the guidelines for securing an opportunity for the World Cup presale.

Philadelphia will be home to eight Club World Club match dates, including six group stage matches beginning on June 16, a knockout round game on June 28, and a quarterfinal on Independence Day. The early matches include world powerhouses Manchester City, Chelsea, Juventus, and Real Madrid, all participating in Lincoln Financial Field matches.

For the full rundown of matches in Philly and the other 10 Club World Cup venues nationwide, click here.