The first World Cup 2026 tickets go on sale soon — but there’s a catch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is nine months away, and until now the only way to snag tickets was through expensive hospitality packages.

That changes Sept. 10, when the first round of tickets will be made available to the public through a random lottery — with one big catch. The first phase is open only to Visa credit cardholders, called the “Visa Presale Draw.”

From Sept. 10 to Sept. 19, Visa cardholders can enter the lottery for the chance to buy World Cup match tickets. It’s the first of several release phases ahead of the 2026 World Cup’s opening match on June 11 in Mexico City.

Next year’s World Cup will take place in 16 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, including in Philadelphia, where six matches will be played.

“Excitement for the FIFA World Cup 26 is building fast, and Sept. 10 is a date every football fan should have marked in their calendar,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai. “A ticket to the FIFA World Cup isn’t just a ticket — it’s a gateway to the most inclusive and spectacular tournament in our history."

How to enter the Visa Presale Draw for FIFA World Cup Tickets

To enter the ticket lottery, applicants must first create a "FIFA ID" at FIFA.com/tickets. The application form will be available during the 10-day window from Sept. 10 to 19.

Winners will be selected in a random draw, with notifications starting Sept. 30. Those selected will receive an assigned date and time in October to purchase tickets, subject to availability.

It’s not yet clear which matches will be up for grabs in this round — for example, whether Philadelphia fans will be able to buy tickets for games at the Linc. FIFA says more details on the presale will be released in the coming weeks.