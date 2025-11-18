International fans with World Cup tickets coming to America next summer can get a priority visa. Here’s how.

Ticket holders for the 2026 FIFA World Cup who plan to travel internationally into the U.S. next summer will have priority access to interview appointments for travel visas.

On Monday, FIFA and the U.S. Department of State announced that international fans who bought tickets to any of the 78 matches hosted in 11 U.S. cities, including Philadelphia, will be eligible for the FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System, or FIFA PASS, which allows each ticket holder to obtain a prioritized visa interview for a B-2 visa.

Advertisement

Here’s what it is, how it works, and why the State Department is looking to make World Cup travel to America a priority.

What is FIFA PASS?

The U.S. is co-hosting the world’s largest soccer tournament alongside Canada and Mexico, with the final scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

The FIFA PASS is expected to expedite visa processing for international travelers seeking to enter the U.S. for the international tournament next summer.

» READ MORE: Watch: Local soccer fans share their excitement for the World Cup in Philly

Typically, wait times for an interview at U.S. embassies in countries where a B-2 tourist visa is required range from less than a month to 16½ months.

How many matches will be in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia will host six matches at Lincoln Financial Field in June and July, including a Round of 16 match on July 4.

How do people apply?

Many of the nations already qualified for next summer’s World Cup are listed under the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, including Japan, Australia, France, South Korea, England, and Germany, among others.

However, many qualified nations are not included on the list of waiver countries. All six CONMEBOL qualifiers from the South American federation are excluded from the list, as are the nine qualifying countries from the Confederation of African Football. Fans from these nations will need to obtain a visa to cheer on their teams in the U.S.

Travelers from countries included in the Visa Waiver Program can travel to the U.S. as tourists or on business for 90 days or less without obtaining a visa. Travelers from nations included in the waiver program must have a valid Electronic System for Travel Authorization approval before departing their home countries.

What officials are saying

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, regaled the news in a press release, saying that “we have always said that this will be the greatest and most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history — and the FIFA PASS service is a very concrete example of that.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio added that “the kickoff is coming up” for the World Cup in the next eight months and that “the United States is offering prioritized appointments so FIFA World Cup fans can complete their visa interviews and show they qualify.”

The State Department encourages those who are in countries where interview appointments are available to apply for one immediately. FIFA’s release said that further information about the FIFA PASS process will be distributed directly to ticket holders “in early 2026.”

» READ MORE: Gift Share Gio Reyna seizes his moment with the USMNT, and is now in the World Cup race

How many nations have qualified?

As of Tuesday, 34 countries have qualified for the tournament, leaving 14 spots to be filled in the 48-team field. The 2026 World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams, expanding from the traditional 32-team format. The World Cup draw, which will determine groups for the tournament, will take place in Washington at noon on Dec. 5.

How many people are expected?

FIFA said it had sold 1 million tickets for the event in October, less than a month after making match tickets available to the public. More than 6 million tickets are available for 104 tournament matches in 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Are there any concerns?

The announcement comes in the midst of logistical uncertainty for next summer’s World Cup. President Donald Trump threatened to relocate World Cup matches from a few cities, including Boston, in October over his safety concerns because of civil unrest. On Monday, he mentioned those relocation threats again while speaking alongside Infantino in the Oval Office.

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's complete coverage of soccer right here!