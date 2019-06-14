Here’s the TV and streaming broadcast schedule for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Fox is the English-language rights holder, and will televise every game in the tournament across cable channels Fox Sports 1 (26 games) and Fox Sports 2 (5 games).
The network’s lead announcing team is play-by-play caller John Strong, color analyst Stuart Holden and reporter Roldolfo Landeros. Longtime referee Dr. Joe Machnik is the rules analyst.
Studio coverage is hosted by Kate Abdo, host of FS1′s late-night show that combines highlights of the Gold Cup and Women’s World Cup. Analysts include Cobi Jones, Fernando Fiore, former Union midfielder Maurice Edu and former U.S. women’s team stars Leslie Osborne and Christie Pearce Rampone.
Streaming is available through the network’s website and apps.
Univision is the Spanish-langauge rights holder, and will air the entire tournament across its flagship broadcast network (16 games), sister channel UniMás (12 games) and cable channel Univision Deportes (3 exclusive games and simulcasts of the rest). The network’s broadcasters rotate around the tournament, with an emphasis on Mexico and the United States.
Streaming of Univision’s broadcasts is available through the network’s website and apps, free with authentication through participating TV providers or via paid subscription. Comcast’s Xfinity is not one of the participating providers, though Univision Deportes is available through the Xfinity TV Go platform.
You can also find Fox’s coverage on many of the subscription streaming services out there. FuboTV is the most prominent one that carries both Fox and Univision’s channels.
There is no radio coverage in English, but SiriusXM subscribers can listen to simulcasts of Fox’s TV broadcasts on channel 83. Not every game will be aired, but most will be. Click here for the schedule. Sirius XM FC.
There is radio coverage in Spanish on the Futbol de Primera network. Philadelphia’s affiliate is WMVB 1440-AM; broadcasts are also and more easily found online, including via the TuneIn streaming platform.
Broadcaster assignments will be added to the schedule below as the networks announce them.
All times listed are Eastern.
Saturday, June 15
7:30 p.m.: Canada vs. Martinique at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. (Group A)
— Fox Sports 2 (John Strong, Stuart Holden and Rodolfo Landeros)
— Univision and Univision Deportes
10 p.m.: Mexico vs. Cuba at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. (Group A)
— Fox Sports 2 (John Strong, Stuart Holden and Rodolfo Landeros)
— Univision and Univision Deportes
Sunday, June 16
6 p.m.: Haiti vs. Bermuda at Estadio Nacional, San José, Costa Rica (Group B)
— Fox Sports 2 (Jorge Perez-Navarro and Mariano Trujillo)
— Univision and Univision Deportes
8:30 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua at Estadio Nacional, San José, Costa Rica (Group B)
— Fox Sports 1 (Jorge Perez-Navarro and Mariano Trujillo)
— Univision and Univision Deportes
Monday, June 17
7 p.m.: Curaçao vs. El Salvador at Independence Park National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica (Group C)
— Univision Deportes
9:30 p.m.: Jamaica vs. Honduras at Independence Park National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica (Group C)
— UniMás and Univision Deportes
Tuesday, June 18
7:30 p.m.: Panama vs. Trinidad & Tobago at Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minn. (Group D)
— Fox Sports 1 (John Strong, Stuart Holden and Rodolfo Landeros)
— UniMás and Univision Deportes
10 p.m.: United States vs. Guyana at Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minn. (Group D)
— Fox Sports 1 (John Strong, Stuart Holden and Rodolfo Landeros)
— UniMás and Univision Deportes
Wednesday, June 19
8 p.m.: Cuba vs. Martinique at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver (Group A)
— Fox Sports 1 (Jorge Perez-Navarro and Mariano Trujillo)
— Univision Deportes
10:30 p.m.: Mexico vs. Canada at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver (Group A)
— Fox Sports 1 (Jorge Perez-Navarro and Mariano Trujillo)
— Unvision and Univision Deportes
Thursday, June 20
7 p.m.: Nicaragua vs. Haiti at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas (Group B)
— Fox Sports 1 (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)
— UniMás and Univision Deportes
9:30 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. Bermuda at Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas (Group B)
— Fox Sports 1 (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)
— UniMás and Univision Deportes
Friday, June 21
7 p.m.: El Salvador vs. Jamaica at BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston (Group C)
— Fox Sports 1 (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)
— Univision Deportes (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)
9:30 p.m.: Honduras vs. Curaçao at BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston (Group C)
— Fox Sports 2 (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)
— UniMás and Univision Deportes
Saturday, June 22
5:30 p.m.: Guyana vs. Panama at FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland (Group D)
— Fox Sports 2 (John Strong, Stuart Holden and Rodolfo Landeros)
— Univision and Univision Deportes
8 p.m.: United States vs. Trinidad & Tobago at FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland (Group D)
— Fox Sports 1 (John Strong, Stuart Holden and Rodolfo Landeros)
— Univision and Univision Deportes
Sunday, June 23
6 p.m.: Canada vs. Cuba at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. (Group A)
— Fox Sports 2 (Jorge Perez-Navarro and Mariano Trujillo)
— Univision and Univision Deportes
8:30 p.m.: Martinique vs. Mexico at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. (Group A)
— Fox Sports 1 (Jorge Perez-Navarro and Mariano Trujillo)
— Univision and Univision Deportes
Monday, June 24
6:30 p.m.: Bermuda vs. Nicaragua at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J. (Group B)
— Fox Sports 1 (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)
— UniMás and Univision Deportes
9 p.m.: Haiti vs. Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J. (Group B)
— Fox Sports 1 (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)
— UniMás and Univision Deportes
Tuesday, June 25
8 p.m.: Jamaica vs. Curaçao at Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles (Group C)
— Fox Sports 2 (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)
— UniMás and Univision Deportes
10:30 p.m.: Honduras vs. El Salvador C at Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles (Group C)
— Fox Sports 2 (Mark Followill and Warren Barton)
— UniMás and Univision Deportes
Wednesday, June 26
6:30 p.m.: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Guyana at Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kan. (Group D)
— Fox Sports 2 (John Strong, Stuart Holden and Rodolfo Landeros)
— UniMás and Univision Deportes
9 p.m.: Panama vs. United States at Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kan. (Group D)
— Fox Sports 2 (John Strong, Stuart Holden and Rodolfo Landeros)
— UniMás and Univision Deportes
Group designations refer to order of finish.
Saturday, June 29
7 p.m.: 1B. vs. 2A. at NRG Stadium, Houston
— Fox Sports 1
— Univision and Univision Deportes
10 p.m.: 1A. vs. 2B. at NRG Stadium, Houston
— Fox Sports 1
— Univision and Univision Deportes
Sunday, June 30
5:30 p.m.: 1C. vs. 2D. at Lincoln Financial Field
— Fox Sports 1
— Univision and Univision Deportes
8:30 p.m.: 1D. vs. 2C. at Lincoln Financial Field
— Fox Sports 1
— Univision and Univision Deportes
Tuesday, July 2
10:30 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
— Fox Sports 1
— Univision and Univision Deportes
Wednesday July 3
9:30 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
— Fox Sports 1
— Univision and Univision Deportes
Sunday, July 7
9 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD at Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.
— Fox Sports 1
— Univision and Univision Deportes