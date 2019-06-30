One clear-cut chance was all that Jamaica needed to defeat Panama, 1-0, and advance to the CONCACAF Gold Cup’s semifinal round. Jamaica, the Group C winners, capitalized on a 73rd minute Darren Mattocks penalty kick, which Panama defender Michael Murillo conceded with a handball.
Mattocks had entered the game for forward Dever Orgill mere seconds before Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar made the game’s decisive call. While Jamaica’s spot-kick came against the run of play -- Panama maintained 60 percent possession on the evening -- the match was far from an offensive bonanza, with neither team creating many must-have opportunities. Only two of Panama’s seven shot attempts were on target, in comparison to four of seven for Jamaica.
Jamaica will take on the winner of the second game of tonight’s Lincoln Financial Field doubleheader between the United States and Curacao, which begins at 8:30 p.m. ET. Jamaica’s semifinal game is set for July 3 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., while Mexico and Haiti, the other semifinalists, will play July 2 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.