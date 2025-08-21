The Union finally rule Argentine defender Ian Glavinovich out for the year

More than four months since Ian Glavinovich suffered a torn meniscus, the Union finally gave the centerback a season-ending injury status on Thursday.

When the 23-year-old Argentine suffered the injury on April 5 (and played almost an entire game before knowing it happened), the initial diagnosis was that he’d be out 4-6 weeks. But meniscus tears are unpredictable things, and Glavinovich suffered a series of setbacks in his recovery.

He and the Union have suspected for a while that he probably wouldn’t play again this year. Though they both hoped things would change, it’s been clear for long enough now that they wouldn’t.

“This is a tough moment for Ian and for the team,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “We know the impact he can make, and he’s approached this season and injury with the utmost determination and professionalism. We’ll continue to support Ian as he continues his recovery.”

Glavinovich was signed on a one-year loan from famed Argentine club Newell’s Old Boys, with a reported purchase option of $3 million. He showed a lot of promise in his four games before suffering the injury, and is well-liked by teammates and staff, but the Union almost certainly will not take the purchase option. So he will leave with just four appearances for the club on his record.

The SEI designation opens a roster spot. It’s the second the Union have freed up this week, after loaning third-string goalkeeper Oliver Semmle to North Carolina FC of the second-tier USL Championship on Monday.

But with MLS’s summer transfer window set to close Thursday night, there was little hope that the Union would make another move to bolster the squad heading into the playoff race.

They could really do with another centerback, since they only have three of them: starters Jakob Glesnes and Olwethu Makhanya and 17-year-old prospect Neil Pierre. Since Glavinovich’s injury, outside back Nathan Harriel has moved into one of the center spots when the team has needed rotation.

