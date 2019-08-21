Jack’s father, Raimo de Vries, played professionally in the 1990s - including for the Colorado Rapids in 1996, Major League Soccer’s inaugural season. After hanging up his cleats, Raimo went into banking, and his work in the field took him to a variety of places. Jack was born in Dayton, Ohio in March of 2002, and later lived in Brussels, Belgium. While there, Jack spent some time in the academy of Anderlecht, the nation’s biggest club.