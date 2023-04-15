The Union’s Jack McGlynn seizes the spotlight again with his latest highlight-reel play

CHICAGO — In last week’s first game of the Union-Atlas Champions League series, Jack McGlynn had a big game by doing a lot of little things.

In Wednesday’s second game, he did a lot of little things again in 64 minutes on the field. But he also did one really big thing, and it will be on Union highlight reels for a long time to come.

The pass McGlynn hit over Atlas’ back line to Julián Carranza for the Union’s opening goal was superb: lofted from 34 yards off the end line to just right of the penalty spot. Carranza had to stretch a little bit to get to it, but he brought the ball down perfectly with his first touch, and tapped it to the far post with his second.

“A lovely play, no doubt,” TUDN’s Enrique Bermúdez said on the Spanish-language broadcast, knowing most of those viewers wanted the Mexican team to win. And even English-speakers know what it means that Bermúdez declared it “un golazo.”

His colleague Paco Villa, another veteran of the network, called McGlynn’s pass “masterful.”

Over on FS1, analyst Stuart Holden spotted something unusual about it. McGlynn is well known for having a great left foot, but he played the pass with his right.

“What a ball from McGlynn with the right foot,” Holden said. “My goodness, the timing of the run and also the right foot there of Jack McGlynn — you don’t see it often. … [He] produces a pass of the highest quality.”

McGlynn sat down with The Inquirer on Friday, ahead of the Union’s game prepare to face the Chicago Fire on Saturday at Soldier Field (8:30 p.m., Apple TV, paywalled). Told of Holden’s remarks, he couldn’t help laughing.

“I work on it every day after training, so I know I can do it,” McGlynn said. And the 19-year-old from Queens, N.Y., judged himself confidently: “I think it’s pretty good.”

The goal and the game as a whole were signature moments for a Union team that often has come up short on big stages: three lost U.S. Open Cup finals coupled with last year’s MLS Cup final heartbreak. This time, the team kept its composure. Each time Atlas scored, the Union scored in response and sealed a 3-2 aggregate win.

It’s not a trophy, to be sure, but it’s progress.

“It definitely feels good to finally get over that hurdle,” McGlynn said. “MLS Cup, where we were so close, I think that really prepared us for this year. I think we came in knowing how the big games go, and what we need to do to win those.”

McGlynn’s stock has rocketed up lately, as many observers predicted it would. But he still isn’t getting the most playing time yet, as Union manager Jim Curtin rotates McGlynn’s offense and Leon Flach’s defense as needed. McGlynn has started the four Champions League games so far but has only come off the bench in MLS games.

“Obviously, I love every moment on the field, so I think when I’m on the field I have to show that I deserve to be there,” McGlynn said. “I’m a young guy, so I have to earn the coaches’ trust. I think with the good performances I’ve been having, I have to continue that to get more minutes.”

Still, starting both games of a Champions League series against a Mexican opponent is a big deal.

“Is there a way now we could be creative and get both of them on the field? I think that’s something we have to think about,” Curtin said in a news conference Friday. “Because at a certain point, you want to go with the old Bruce Arena theory of, ‘Get your best 11 [players] on the field, and they’re usually good enough to figure it out.’”

Another factor in McGlynn’s playing time could come into play next month. If the Union beat Los Angeles FC in the Champions League semifinals — the same team that won last fall’s epic title game — they’ll advance to a final series that’s set for the same time as the under-20 World Cup.

McGlynn has long been projected to be a big player for the U.S. team at the tournament since he and three other Union players — Quinn Sullivan, Brandan Craig, and now-former teammate Paxten Aaronson — started in qualifying. The World Cup runs from May 20-June 11, and the Champions League final games are May 31 and June 4.

Clubs aren’t required to release players for youth tournaments the way they are for senior national team games in FIFA windows. The Union usually do it anyway because they like what it means for the bigger picture. But they’ll have to think hard about keeping McGlynn home.

“You always want your best players here for a final, but we also respect the importance of that U-20 competition and all that brings and how that is a big shop window as well,” Curtin said. “I’ll obviously sit and discuss it with Ernst [Tanner] further, but we’d be full of it if we didn’t release them. Because we can’t sit here as a club and say, ‘We are a club that wants to bring young players along and have them play for the national team,’ and then not let them go.”

McGlynn said he hasn’t thought about it yet, and kept his outlook simple: “I’m all focused on LAFC and getting revenge.”

Champions League semifinal schedule set

Concacaf announced Friday that the Union will host the first game of the semifinal series at Subaru Park on April 26. It will be a 9 p.m. kickoff, much later than usual. Concacaf and its TV partners, Fox and Univision, call the shots, and in this competition they often lean toward the west coast audience. As of now, FS1 has a replay of a Philadelphia Stars USFL game from 6-9 p.m.

LAFC will host the second game of the series on May 2, with kickoff set for 10 p.m. ET.

Coincidentally, the Union’s bye week this year is the weekend between the two games.

The winner of the series will face the winner of what happens to be an all-Mexican semifinal between Tigres UANL, likely the continent’s most talented team, and León.

