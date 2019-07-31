Brenden Aaronson, who has filled in for Monteiro on the left side of the four-man diamond, has a lot of great skills, but he’s naturally much more of an attacker than a defender. That isn’t meant as criticism; it’s just the way he is. Aaronson has played 18 of the 22 games in his rookie season so far, and has racked up more than 1,300 minutes on the field. The Medford native also got 45 minutes in Tuesday’s Homegrown Game showcase down in Orlando, the prelude to Wednesday’s All-Star Game.